Schoolgirl, 10, mauled to death by dog in North Yorkshire had 'close, loving relationship' with killer pet

By Chay Quinn

A 10-year-old girl who was mauled to death by her family's dog had a 'close, loving relationship' with the pet that killed her, police say.

The schoolgirl was bitten by the dog, believed to be a registered XL Bully, in the family's home near Malton in North Yorkshire on Friday afternoon.

On Sunday, North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are conducting detailed inquiries covering all aspects of the incident.

"One of the lines of inquiry relates to the behaviour of the dog to help explain, as far as possible, why it attacked the girl.

"All indications so far suggest it was out of character, with the girl and dog having a close, loving relationship."

The force previously confirmed that the killer dog will be destroyed.

Officers were called to the Malton area by ambulance crews at 4.15pm on Friday.

Despite the best efforts of both the individual and paramedics, the girl could not be saved and died at the scene.

The dog involved in the attack was secured inside a car by a family member prior to the arrival of the emergency services, police confirmed.

The canine was then seized by officers, who took it to secure kennels.

Malton, a small market town in North Yorkshire, is home to some 5,000 residents.

A member of the public went to help the family and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended, police said.

The girl has not been named by police and a post-mortem examination is taking place on Sunday evening.

On Saturday, North Yorkshire Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the girl's family and friends at this very distressing time. Officers are supporting the family while inquiries continue.

"We also urge people not to speculate about the incident, respect the family's privacy and allow them to grieve in peace.

"We will provide more information when we are able to."