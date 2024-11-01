Two dead and six injured as gunman opens fire in Halloween horror shooting in Orlando

At least two people have died and six injured when a gunman opened fire on Halloween party-goers in Orlando. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

At least two people have died and six others injured as a gunman opened fire on a Halloween party celebration in the US.

A gunman opened fire on partygoers in Orlando at a venue called the Block, which contains multiple nightclubs - where revellers had gathered for a Halloween fancy dress costume contest.

Police said a gunman had opened fire on the crowd. His motive is unclear.

Between 50,000 and 100,000 people attended the Halloween celebrations.

Officers received reports of gunfire at 1.07am at Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue. They rushed to the scene where they found gunshot victims aged between 19 and 31.

A second shooting was reported minutes later on Washington Street and Orange Avenue.

Police said they had arrested a 17-year-old at the scene, named locally as Jalen Dwayne Edgar. Police said they arrested the suspect as he opened fire a second time.

Terrifying video footage from the scene shows revellers, many in fancy dress, fleeing through the streets of Orlando.

Police said the gunman "pretty much walked into downtown, walked into the street and did what he did."

The horror unfolded as hundreds of young people were out partying in halloween costumes.

There was a huge police presence at the scene in the early hours of this morning.

The force said in a statement: “The Orlando Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation in Downtown Orlando.

“We are still gathering information and interviewing witnesses."

Edgar, the suspect, is said to have a previous arrest for theft in 2023.

A separate shooting in Washington State last night saw one person killed at a shopping complex which was hosting a trick-or-treat Halloween event.