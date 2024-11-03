King of Spain heckled by angry mud-throwing crowds during visit to area impacted by fatal flash flooding

King Felipe VI of Spain talks with a person as angry residents heckle him during his visit to Paiporta. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The King of Spain has been met by violent protest as he visited areas in Valencia hit by mass flooding

More than 200 people died after a year's worth of rain fell in a day.

A crowd of angry survivors threw mud and shouted insults at Spain's King Felipe VI as he made his first visit to one of the hardest-hit towns on Sunday.

Government officials accompanied the monarch, who tried to talk to some locals while others shouted at him in Paiporta, a town on the outskirts of Valencia that has been devastated.

Police had to step in with officers on horseback to keep back the crowd of several dozens.

"Get out! Get out!" and "Killers!" rang out among other insults.

Angry residents of Paiporta shout during King Felipe VI of Spain's visit to the town. Picture: Getty

A delegation led by Spain's king and prime minister was heckled today as it visited the Valencia region hit by deadly floods. Picture: Getty

More than 200 people are confirmed dead following the flooding which started on Tuesday - but many more remain missing.

Thousands have had their homes destroyed by the wall of water and mud.

There have been protests by local people about what they say is a lack of help and warning from the authorities.

