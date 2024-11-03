Grieving family set up fundraiser after ‘unempathetic’ landlord evicts them following shock death of mum from cancer

3 November 2024, 08:32 | Updated: 3 November 2024, 09:08

Mum-of-four Emma Smith sadly died in September after being diagnosed with cancer
Mum-of-four Emma Smith sadly died in September after being diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Handout

By Flaminia Luck

A family has shared their disbelief after they claim to have been forced out of their home by an “unempathetic” landlord following the unexpected death of their mother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emma Smith, aged 49, passed away in September within a month of being diagnosed with metastatic rectal cancer.

Her three sons — Archie, 14, Beau, 16, and Jordan, 27 — have now been evicted from their long-time home in County Durham, where they had lived for over ten years.

Daughter Daisy, who has set up a fundraiser for the family, said: “In the days immediately following my mum’s death, the landlord, without offering condolences, wasted no time in giving my brother just four weeks to make new arrangements.”

The family were given just four weeks to leave the property
The family were given just four weeks to leave the property. Picture: Handout

Jordan, who is now the guardian of Archie and Beau, has been desperately searching for a new place to live in the small town of Consett to minimise disruption to his younger brothers' education.

Daisy explained: “After applying for every available property, none have responded to him, which means they will almost certainly have to resort to temporary accommodation. This is far from ideal, especially given the awful, gutting circumstances, and with the added responsibility of organizing and funding my mother’s funeral."

She added: "As a family, this is the most painful thing we have ever had to face."

Daisy said her mum did not tell them about her illness or the severity at all due to her fear of being a burden to her children
Daisy said her mum did not tell them about her illness or the severity at all due to her fear of being a burden to her children. Picture: Handout

'No compassion'

Daisy, 20, a history student at the University of Bristol, shared that the day after her mother’s passing, the landlord sent an appraiser to re-evaluate the house.

She added that her brother Jordan was initially told they could stay in the house and that he could assume the tenancy — even offering to pay the increased rent from £650 to £900 per month. However, the landlord changed his mind just three days after Emma passed away.

Daisy said the landlord has shown “no compassion” for the grieving family, repeating excuses and refusing to answer phone calls or messages. She added that the situation has been “awful” and has left the family with “no time to grieve.”

“It’s been one thing after another,” she said.

Daisy and Archie
Daisy and Archie. Picture: Handout

'Stressed and anxious'

Jordan told LBC he has been in “fight-or-flight mode” since his mum died and is “very worried.”

He also said he hasn’t had time to grieve as he’s had to look after the boys, find them a new place to live within four weeks, and manage the funeral arrangements.

He added that he feels “stressed and anxious” about securing temporary accommodation for his younger brothers.

Read more: Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway was 'known to her attackers' - as boy, 14, charged with attempted murder

Read more: Police probing Russell Brand over historic sex offence allegations 'hand CPS file' to consider charges

Daisy described her brother Jordan as a "beacon of light"
Daisy has described her brother Jordan as a "beacon of light". Picture: Handout

'Beacon of light'

Daisy said: “To describe my brother, Jordan, in a few words would be impossible. He has faced this situation with an incredible amount of strength, caring for my younger brothers while coping with our mother’s loss, finding a new property, funding the funeral, and handling everything in between.

"Jordan has been our family’s beacon of light throughout this tragedy. Although he would never ask for help due to his selflessness, as his sister, I know he needs and deserves all the support we can give him.”

Daisy added: “My family and I are immensely grateful for any donations or shares of this fundraiser; all donations will go to my three brothers — Jordan, Beau, and Archie — who need it more than ever, to finally find stability and start the healing process after all the stress.”

The landlord was approached by LBC for comment. He responded that the “facts weren’t right” and said he was in communication with Durham County Council on the issue.

A link to the fundraiser can be found here.

Daisy has thanked all those who have donated to the fundraiser
Daisy has thanked all those who have donated to the fundraiser. Picture: GoFundMe

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-EARLY VOTING

Key swing states to watch out for in the 2024 US Election – and why they matter

Kamala Harris (R) actress Maya Rudolph on Saturday Night Live

Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live

Donald Trump brands Kamala Harris a 'low IQ person' during Salem rally

Donald Trump brands Kamala Harris a 'low IQ person' during Salem rally

Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway was 'known to her attackers' - as boy, 14, charged with attempted murder

Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway was 'known to her attackers' - as boy, 14, charged with attempted murder

The scene of the on-going police incident

'Horror' in Edinburgh as 'severed head' found on Cowgate city street, with 'gruesome images' circulating online

'I've got one vote, I'm going to use it': Harrison Ford backs Kamala Harris in rare presidential endorsement

'I've got one vote, I'm going to use it': Harrison Ford backs Kamala Harris in rare presidential endorsement

Russell Brand outside the Trew Era community cafe in Hoxton funded using money from the sales of his book 'Revolution'

Police probing Russell Brand over historic sex offence allegations 'hand CPS file' to consider charges

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools

Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant

Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant

Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks speaks for the first time

Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks breaks silence 20 years on

aerial view of Malton, North Yorkshire

Schoolgirl, 10, dies after being bitten by family dog in North Yorkshire as police launch launch investigation

WATCH: Three family members of Sara Sharif were arrested at Gatwick Airport for her muder

WATCH: Moment police board plane and arrest fugitive family of schoolgirl Sara Sharif on suspicion of murder

Craig pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual offences against a teenage pupil

Ex-teacher jailed after he 'groomed' and sexually assaulted pupil in classroom cupboard

A 22-year-old woman died from a stab injury at Spenlow House on Jamaica Road, Bermondsey

Boy, 17, jailed for stabbing woman, 22, to death in 'laughing gas-fuelled row' on Christmas Eve

Jackie Scully will trek 100km across the Sahara desert to mark 10 years since she was given the all-clear

Breast cancer survivor to trek 100km across Sahara desert to mark 10 years since getting all-clear

Flooding And Heavy Rain In Valencia Region Of Spain

What we have seen in Spain these last days is a preview of the future if we do not take action on climate change

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kemi Badenoch has been elected as the new Conservative Party leader

New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch says 'huge job' ahead involves 'people we want to bring back to Conservative Party'
Janey Godley has died at the age of 63

Scottish comedian Janey Godley died in hospital 'surrounded by her loved ones' aged 63 following battle with cancer
Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci says 'garbage' comments made at Trump rally have 'lit up' Puerto Ricans - and could swing election
billy nighy

Billy Nighy 'stole complete works of Shakespeare from library' to prepare for drama school audition
v

Winner in Conservative leadership contest to be announced this morning

Palma is on lockdown amid warnings of heavy rain

Majorca on lockdown as tourist hotspot faces flooding horror after storm kills more than 200
UK GP visiting senior woman at home

Care homes and GPs could face closure under Labour tax plans, health leaders warn

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy launches appeal against Wagatha Christie £1.8m costs ruling

Alexandra Palace Hosts Its Annual Fireworks Display Ahead Of Bonfire Night

Bonfire night 2024 forecast: What will the weather be like for fireworks night?

Darrian Williams

Two teen boys found guilty after 16-year-old stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News