Scottish independence support at record high of 58 per cent

14 October 2020, 15:43

All under one banner members take part in a static Indy Ref2 rally
All under one banner members take part in a static Indy Ref2 rally. Picture: PA

Support for Scottish independence has increased to 58%, a new poll suggests, continuing an upward trend in recent months.

The new survey of 1,045 people by Ipsos MORI for STV is the latest in a line of polls showing a steady uptick in support for independence over the past six months.

When undecided voters are removed, as has been the case in past polls, 58% were in support of leaving the UK.

Surveys by a number of pollsters over the summer and early autumn have shown a shift to majority support for independence.

Before removing undecided voters, support for independence remained strong at 55%, with 39% against and 6% saying they do not know.

SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said the new figures show independence is now the "settled will" of the Scottish people, adding a pro-independence majority in next year's Holyrood election should lead to another vote on leaving the UK.

He said: "Faced with the chaotic and incompetent government of Boris Johnson and a Westminster system which treats Scotland as an afterthought at best, more and more people are deciding that the best way forward for Scotland is as an equal, independent country.

"And if there is a clear majority for pro-independence, pro-referendum parties in next year's election - as this poll shows there would be by some considerable margin - then no Tory or any UK Government has the right to stand in the way.

"Quite simply, in those circumstances, the Tories would lack any moral or democratic authority whatsoever to try to block the will of the people and it would not stand."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was found to be the most trusted among the UK's political leaders, with a net positive of 49% among those asked - compared to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's net negative of 58%.

When asked about the poll at the Scottish Government coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon played it down, stressing her focus is on containing the disease.

She said: "Right now, I'd trade away approval ratings to get rid of Covid."

The First Minister added: "Nothing else matters to me just now than taking the hard necessary decisions that I need to take to get the country through this challenging period as well as I possibly can and that's what I'll continue to stay focused on for every minute of every day for as long as it takes."

A mapping of voting intentions for next year's Holyrood election continues to put the SNP well in front, with 58% in the constituency vote and 48% in the list vote of all those who declared a voting intention.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, whose party polled at 9% in the list vote, said: "It's clear that the Scottish Greens' constructive approach to opposition is appreciated by the public.

"From Scotland's fairer tax system, to the reversal of unfair exam grades and free bus travel for young people from next year, we've worked constructively to make Scotland a fairer country.

"This poll also shows support for independence at its highest ever point.

"It's clearer than ever that the UK simply isn't working for Scotland and that we must take our future into our own hands to build a better Scotland."

A spokesman for the Scottish Tories said: "Another divisive referendum would only take the focus away from rebuilding Scotland's economy, protecting jobs and restoring our schools and hospitals.

"Only Douglas Ross and the Scottish Conservatives have the strength to stop the SNP and move Scotland on from the divisions of the past."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett (Michael Reynolds/AP)

‘Unashamedly pro-life’ Amy Coney Barrett grilled by Senate committee
Election 2020 Trump

Donald Trump and Joe Biden zero in on key swing states

Egyptian actor Mahmoud Yassin (Bassem Tellawi/AP)

Egyptian cinema’s ‘golden age’ actor Mahmoud Yassin dies at 79
An activist stands in front of the Kyrgyz government headquarters on the central square in Bishkek (Vladimir Voronin/AP)

Kyrgyzstan president appoints opponent as prime minister

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-17 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station (ISS), blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome (Roscosmos/AP)

Crew members arrive at space station in record three hours after launch
Presiding judge Maria Lepenioti reads the sentences (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Leaders of Greece’s extreme-right Golden Dawn party given lengthy prison terms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Apple has launched the new iPhone 12 which includes a 'mini', 'Pro' and 'Pro Max' version

What are the features of Apple's new iPhone 12? And how much will it cost?
A circuit breaker lockdown is being proposed for Scotland

What is a circuit breaker lockdown and what could one look like?
What it means for business owners and employees

Tier 2 lockdown: What it means for business owners and employees

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty debates caller who blames poor leadership for huge crowds in Liverpool

Shelagh Fogarty debates caller who blames poor leadership for huge crowds in Liverpool
Merseyside Chief Constable: "I wish refusing face masks was treated like smoking inside"

Merseyside Police Chief: "I wish refusing face masks was treated like smoking inside"
'Herd immunity is a myth in the context of Covid,' James O'Brien warns

'Herd immunity is a myth in the context of Covid,' James O'Brien warns caller
Iain Dale questions Deputy Labour Leader over Starmer's calls for national lockdown

Iain Dale questions Deputy Labour Leader over Starmer's calls for national lockdown
"I haven't renewed my Labour membership because of Keir Starmer"

Labour member refuses to rejoin party due to Keir Starmer

Public health expert reacts to Keir Starmer's calls for national lockdown

"PM is using extremely misleading data to trigger lockdowns," says public health expert

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London