Scramble for Beyoncé tickets as 200,000 people join online queuing and 02 Priority app and website crash

2 February 2023, 11:45 | Updated: 2 February 2023, 12:04

A major ticket site has crashed after Beyoncé tickets went on sale for the first time in seven years
A major ticket site has crashed after Beyoncé tickets went on sale for the first time in seven years. Picture: Alamy

By Harvey Lindsay

A major ticket site has crashed after Beyoncé tickets went on sale for the first time in seven years.

The 02 Priority site has gone down as fans rush to get their hands on pre-sale Beyoncé tickets, forcing the site to go down before 10am.

The Single Ladies singer, 41 caused a stir when she announced her 2023 Renaissance tour with locations confirmed for Cardiff, Sunderland and two dates in London.

Fans expressed their excitement on Twitter, with one person writing: "What the hell 02!!!!!! TWO MINUTES until we can BUY Beyoncé tickets and the apps down!!!!"

Another frustrated fan wrote: "How is 02 telling us to use their app to get Beyonce tickets when their app has been down since 9:40."

A third said: "O2 priority crashing before these Beyonce tickets go on sale does not give me hope."

The singer, who released her latest album Renaissance in July 2022 will start her first show in Stockholm on May 10, before heading to Brussels and the UK.

Her first show in the UK will be at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on May 17, from where she'll travel to Edinburgh's BT Murray Field Stadium on May 20.

The Houston singer will then perform at Sunderland's Stadium of Light before performing two nights at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in London.

Beyoncé will go on to perform in Barcelona, Marseille, Cologne, Amsterdam, Hamberg, Frankfurt and Warsaw throughout June.

She is said to have laid out strict rules for any staff taking part in the tour, implementing a no alcohol or drugs policy and making sure everyone passes a "#MeToo" test.

In a statement, 02 took to Twitter to address the website crash. They said: "We apologise to anyone experiencing difficulties trying to get Beyoncé tickets through Priority. Tickets are selling and we're seeing huge demand. We're doing everything we can behind the scenes to help keep the app running smoothly."

