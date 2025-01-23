Man and woman charged with murder after death of three-month-old baby found unresponsive

Police were called to Percy Road, Seacombe, last November. Picture: Google

By Flaminia Luck

A man and woman have been charged with the murder of their three-month-old son who died five days after being taken to hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Klevi Pirjani, 36, and Nivalda Santos Pirjani, 34, were initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm to their son Miguel Pirjani.

But after the baby's death in November, they were charged with murder this week, according to Merseyside Police.

They have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

The pair were initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm - then later charged with murder. Picture: Alamy

The force said officers were called to reports of concern for a child at a property on Percy Road in Seacombe, Wirral, on Sunday November 24.

Miguel Pirjani was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Read more: Horror as four taken to hospital after shocking knife attack at warehouse in South London

Read more: 'I looked him in the eye and said what have you done?': Horror aftermath of Southport rampage revealed

He was pronounced dead five days later.

They will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday, January 27.