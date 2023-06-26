Desperate search for missing woman, 31, as man arrested in connection with murder investigation

A murder investigation is under way following the disappearance of Sarah Henshaw from Ilkeston. Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary

By Emma Soteriou

A desperate search is under way for a 31-year-old missing woman from Ilkeston.

Sarah Henshaw was last seen at around 9pm on Tuesday June 20 at her home address on Norman Street, Ilkeston and has not been seen since.

She is described as white, of a medium build, with long dark straight hair which she wears in a bun.

She is thought to be wearing a black lightweight coat, a khaki green top, blue skinny jeans, and black flat pumps. She also has a tattoo on her right foot.

Police have launched a murder investigation following Sarah's disappearance. A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody.

Derbyshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone that may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van in the early hours of Wednesday June 21 around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617 Chesterfield to come forward.

Detective Inspector Maria Pleace said: "We have information in relation to Sarah’s disappearance that has led us to believe that she may be seriously hurt or deceased.

"Sarah’s disappearance is very out of character and finding her is our number one priority at this time.

"I would like to appeal to the public for CCTV and dashcam footage as stated or any other information that may be of use to our investigation."

Anyone with information that may assist police with their investigation is asked to call them on 101 quoting incident number 444 of 23 June.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.