Second arrest in search for missing British journalist in Amazon

15 June 2022, 06:33

A second man has been arrested in the search for missing journalist Dom Phillips
A second man has been arrested in the search for missing journalist Dom Phillips. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Police have arrested a second suspect in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police said the suspect, Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, was the brother of the first suspect arrested.

Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, also known as Pelado, has been named as a suspect in the disappearance but arrested for allegedly carrying a firearm without a permit, a common practice in the region.

He is thought to have been among a group of men who threatened the missing men near an indigenous territory on June 4.

Read more: Blood found on boat in search for British journalist missing in Amazon

Read more: 'We won't be deterred': Govt vows to deliver Rwanda plan despite grounded first flight

It comes after police said personal items belonging to the two missing men were discovered in a river on Sunday.

In a statement, they said the objects included a backpack and a pair of boots belonging to Mr Phillips, as well as a health card, black trousers, a black sandal and a pair of boots belonging to Mr Pereira.

Mr Phillips, 57, and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, 41, vanished from a remote part of the Amazon last week and are believed to have last been seen early on June 5 in the Sao Rafael community.

Earlier, the Brazilian ambassador to the UK apologised to Mr Phillips' family after they were incorrectly told his body had been found.

Mr Phillips was last seen on June 5
Mr Phillips was last seen on June 5. Picture: Getty

According to The Guardian, the family received a call from an aide to the ambassador early on Monday saying their bodies had been discovered tied to trees in the rainforest.

However, Mr Phillips' brother-in-law, Paul Sherwood, confirmed to the PA news agency on Tuesday that ambassador Fred Arruda had written to the family to say the statement was incorrect.

Mr Arruda said: "We are deeply sorry the embassy passed on to the family yesterday information that did not prove correct."

Read more: Police find human remains in search for British journalist missing in Amazon

Read more: William and Kate lay wreath at Grenfell Tower memorial service five years after tragedy

He went on to say the embassy had been "misled" by information it had received from "investigating officials".

Mr Arruda insisted: "The search operation will go on, with no efforts being spared."

He added: "Our thoughts remain with Dom, Bruno, yourselves and the other members of both families."

Authorities said the search will continue
Authorities said the search will continue. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday, separate reports emerged that police had discovered human matter in the Itaquai River, near Atalaia do Norte's port.

Authorities previously said blood found on Pelado's boat had been sent for analysis.

A GoFundMe set up by friends of the men neared 37,000 dollars (£30,732) early on Wednesday morning.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Animal rights activist Shakira Free Miles lost her job after rescuing a turkey and keeping it in her university accommodation, a tribunal heard

Vet nurse and vegan activist sacked after hiding 'liberated' turkey in uni flat

Prince Andrew was banned from taking part in public aspects of the Garter Day ceremony

Prince Andrew 'crushed and confused' by Garter Day ban

Priti Patel has responded to the intervention of the Human Rights court

'Time we kicked these b*****ds into touch': Tory fury at Euro judges for blocking'Time we kicked these b*****ds into touch': Tory fury at Euro judges for blocking Rwanda flight
Protests erupted after it emerged the teenager was searched

Four Met Police officers investigated after black schoolgirl strip-searched

George Osborne has told Andrew Marr Brexit caused a "lot of damage" to the UK's economy.

Brexit has 'caused a lot of damage' to the UK economy, insists George Osborne

David Miliband speaks to Andrew Marr

David Miliband slams 'perverse' Rwanda scheme warning it won't deter people smugglers

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rwanda scheme designed to get people 'worked up' and make us choose sides

The officer posted the video on a Whatsapp group he shared with 18 colleagues

Police officer accidentally sent colleagues bizarre video of himself with 'penis in a brace'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Grenfell Memorial service.

William and Kate lay wreath at Grenfell Tower memorial service five years after tragedy

Louie Sibley shared a police appeal after his girlfriend was attacked in Nottingham

Police launch appeal after footballer Louie Sibley's girlfriend 'beaten unconscious'

A primary school teacher is facing jail after sexually abusing two schoolboys

Sobbing primary school teacher jailed after molesting students aged 11 and 12

Beaches will be packed at the end of the week when temperatures hit 30C.

Hot weather warning issued as temperatures set to hit 33C

Victoria Station

Man arrested after "disturbing" sexual assault on girl, 10, in London station

Amber Heard stood by her testimony in her first interview since her court battle with Johnny Depp

Heard stands by 'every word' and admits Depp trial was 'Hollywood brats at their worst'

Nicola Sturgeon will reveal legal route to independence within days

Nicola Sturgeon will reveal legal course for indyref2 'within days'

The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal arrived at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, taking the Queen's place in the royal carriage procession.

Queen misses first day of Royal Ascot as Charles and Camilla take her place

Latest News

See more Latest News

Passengers wait in front of a display board at Zurich airport, in Zurich, on Wednesday June 15 2022

Switzerland reopens airspace after ‘technical malfunction’

A washed out bridge from flooding at Rescue Creek in Yellowstone National Park, Montana

Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park

Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is towed away

Floating Hong Kong restaurant that fed the Queen and Tom Cruise is towed away
Election 2022 Senate Arizona Trump

New York high court rejects Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony
Denmark-Canada-Whisky War

Danish-Canadian deal ends 49-year-old feud over uninhabited Arctic isle
Yellowstone National Park Flooding

Tourists stranded as Yellowstone park closed after historic floods
Russia Navalny

Secrecy surrounds Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s prison move
Russia Ukraine

Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

Pro Wrestler DUI Arrest

Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy facing driving under the influence charge in Florida
Heathrow Airport Stock

Turkish national airline to rebrand as Turkiye Hava Yollari

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty warns of Grenfell fire and Hillsborough response 'parallels'

'Real parallels with Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty on Grenfell handling
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06 | Watch again

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul
Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares

Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares
Andrew Marr has questioned how the government is dealing with Brexit and migrant dilemmas.

Andrew Marr: Why are this lot trying to make enemies of our neighbours?
Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who defends Rebel Wilson's 'outing'

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who defends Rebel Wilson's 'outing'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London