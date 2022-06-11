Police find human remains in search for British journalist missing in Amazon

11 June 2022, 13:10 | Updated: 11 June 2022, 14:16

Mr Phillips has been missing for almost a week
Mr Phillips has been missing for almost a week. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Humans remains have been found close to where a British journalist was last seen in the Amazon rainforest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brazilian authorities are investigating what happened to Dom Phillips and his guide, indigenous peoples official Bruno Araujo.

Tests are being carried out on the remains and "evidence seems to be mounting" that something criminal has happened, according to one of Mr Phillips' family members.

Mr Phillips and Mr Araujo went missing in a remote part of the Amazon. Both were last seen on June 5 in the Sao Rafael area.

A man has been held in the wake of the disappearance, having been thought to have been among a group who threatened the two men.

Brazilian police have said they found "organic material" in a river near Atalaia do Norte, a town to the far west of the country, deep in the Amazon.

Protesters came out in support of the two missing men at the Brazilian embassy in London
Protesters came out in support of the two missing men at the Brazilian embassy in London. Picture: Alamy

Previously, authorities said blood was discovered on a suspect’s boat, which was being analysed.

Paul Sherwood, the partner of Mr Phillips' sister Sian said: "We can only base our assessment on the evidence that is available, which is there seems to have been threats, that these people shouldn't have disappeared.

"They had good communications equipment and they had good local knowledge so their disappearance and continued failure to turn up definitely suggests sinister events.

Read more: 'Heartbroken': Father and son die in Isle of Man TT crash taking death toll to five

"And it is clear that there were threats and armed people in the area who issued those threats and may have been responsible for attacking them, so we obviously have to hope that wasn't the case but the evidence seems to be mounting that something like that has happened."

The disappearance of the two men comes amid a background of conflict between illegal logging and mining interests and drugs gangs, and indigenous groups and people who want to protect the rainforest.

Mr Phillips is based in the city of Salvador, in Brazil, and has reported on the country for 15 years.

Brazilian authorities found human remains near Atalaia do Norte
Brazilian authorities found human remains near Atalaia do Norte. Picture: Getty

Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, was arrested for allegedly carrying a firearm without a permit, something that is common in the region.

Police did not clarify why he is a suspect but the is thought to have been among a group of men who threatened Mr Phillips and Mr Araujo on June 4, the day before they vanished.

Mr Sherwood, 60, said he had not yet seen reports that Brazilian police were analysing the human matter.

"Obviously it's very shocking to receive confirmation, if it turns out to be confirmation, of what we suspected, that there was a criminal basis to what's happened," he said.

Read more: Ukraine aims to free captured Brits sentenced to death in prisoner swap deal

"I don't think anybody has sent that to us yet, although we are expecting some communication from police in Brazil fairly soon via the Brazilian embassy - as of now though I haven't received anything."

Foreign Office minister Vicky Ford said she spoke to Anderson Torres, Brazil's justice minister who heads up the federal police.

"He assured me Brazilian authorities are doing all that can be done in air, boats & land in v difficult and remote terrain to find Dom and will keep searching," she tweeted.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The father and son team died during an incident in Friday's sidecar race

'Heartbroken': Father and son die in Isle of Man TT crash taking death toll to five

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, have been sentenced to death by 'firing squad'

Ukraine aims to free captured Brits sentenced to death in prisoner swap deal

Michaels breached the terms of his licence

Police hunt fleeing sex criminal jailed for raping defenceless grandmother in her own home

Prince Charles is believed to have criticised the plan

Prince Charles 'slams Rwanda migrant plan' as High Court rules first flight can go ahead

Strong winds and heavy rain are on the way

Gale force winds and heavy showers set to pummel UK as tropical Storm Alex remnants arrive

Justin Bieber has revealed that he has facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

'This is pretty serious': Justin Bieber reveals face paralysis in shock video to fans

Ade Ajayi, 30, died scaling Mount Snowdon in Wales

Tributes pour in for NHS nurse with 'heart of gold' who died climbing Mount Snowdon

Campaigners have lost a High Court bid to block the Government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda

Rwanda flight to remove asylum seekers from UK can go ahead, High Court rules

The US has lifted Covid travel testing restrictions

US drops Covid testing requirement for tourists ahead of summer

Moment ex-soldier confronts neighbour in parking row months before double killing

Moment ex-soldier confronts neighbour in parking row months before double killing

Shocking moment man points gun at hero cop and dog in police chase

'Shocking' moment man points gun at hero cop and dog in police chase as gang jailed

Steph Meech has been a paramedic for 20 years but has recently opened up about the abuse she has received

Trans paramedic spat at and asked 'what are you?' by patients who refuse her help

CCTV footage shows a dog lunging at people just days before it killed 10-year-old Jack Lis

CCTV shows XL Bully dog lunging at pedestrians days before it killed boy, 10

Expert Tom Spector has said delaying eating breakfast until 11am could help you shed some pounds.

Eating breakfast after 11am could be key to weight loss, expert claims

First court hearing following the 2016 Croydon tram crash

Croydon tram crash: Tfl and tram operators admit failings over fatal crash

Jonno Waters, brother of Sir Mark Rylance, died in a cycling crash

Brother of actor Mark Rylance killed in horror crash while cycling in US

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian tank

Russians accused of using more deadly weapons in fight for eastern Ukraine
Joe Louis Esquivel

Maryland shooting suspect charged with murdering colleagues

Petrol pump

Average fuel price hits $5 a gallon in US

Woman walks past anti-war poster

Uneasy peace settles on Kyiv as war rages elsewhere

Jeanine Anez behind bars

Ex-Bolivian interim president jailed over assumption of office
Police navigate the Itaquai River during the search for British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Araujo Pereira in the Javari Valley Indigenous territory, Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil

Police investigating Briton’s Amazon disappearance analysing human matter
Gun control rally prepared

Thousands expected at rallies across US to demand gun control
Ukrainian soldier

Civilians flee fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine

Muslims shout slogans against Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson of India’s governing Hindu nationalist party as they react to the derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad made by her, during a protest outside a mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Anger erupts in Bangladesh and India over comments about Islam
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on migration at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles

Biden: Zelensky did not want to hear US information on Russia invasion plans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Brits 'endorsed' Rwanda policy through Brexit and 2019 election - former Tory MP

Brits 'endorsed' Rwanda policy through Brexit and 2019 election - former Tory MP
David Lammy's powerful words on US mass shootings after Uvalde horror

David Lammy's powerful report about US mass shootings on The Agenda
James O'Brien on 'utterly soul-destroying' invisibility he felt selling the Big Issue

James O'Brien on 'utterly soul-destroying' invisibility he felt selling the Big Issue
Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye

Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye
'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC listener puts Lord Frost on the spot

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot
Andrew Marr labelled Boris "Mr Chirpy"

Andrew Marr: 'If speeches could move wind turbines we'd be leaders in green energy'
'He won get over it': Rachel Johnson blasts PM's 'deranged' critics on The Agenda

'He won, get over it': Rachel Johnson blasts PM's 'almost deranged' critics on The Agenda
Cigarettes could become green or warn of minutes of life lost, says smoking review leader

Cigarettes could become green or warn of minutes of life lost, says smoking review leader
'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC

'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC
The EU has ruled that all smartphones and other small electrical devices must have USB-C chargers

'UK not copying EU on USB-C chargers is just the latest way Brexit will screw consumers'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London