Second man charged after journalist chased by anti-lockdown protesters

22 June 2021, 18:55

The incident took place near Downing Street
The incident took place near Downing Street. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

A second man has been charged after a journalist was chased and shouted at by anti-lockdown protesters near Downing Street.

Christopher Aitken, 62, from Brixton, was arrested on Monday and charged the following day with an offence contrary to Section 4A of the Public Order Act.

He was bailed and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday 22 July.

Read more: 'National scandal': White working class pupils neglected by education system, MP tells LBC

Read more: Euro 2020: 60,000 fans allowed into Wembley for semi-finals and final

It comes after footage from last Monday was shared widely on social media which showed demonstrators confronting BBC Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt near Richmond Terrace and Whitehall.

Mr Watt was forced to run from the mob, seeking safety behind police officers stationed near No 10 as people shouted "traitor" and other slurs at him.

A protest against the Government's four-week extension of coronavirus restrictions in England was taking place in Westminster at the time.

The actions of those who harassed Mr Watt have been condemned, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling the treatment of the journalist "disgraceful".

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the safety of journalists is "fundamental to our democracy".

The BBC said in a statement after the footage was shared: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable.

"All journalists should be able to carry out their work without intimidation or impediment."

Police have also charged another man Martin Hockridge, 57, of Harpenden, with the same Section 4A offence and he is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 29 June.

The Met says enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, and anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have identified a suspect they want to trace after the shocking incident, which happened in Athol Street, Middlesbrough, at around 8.30pm on Saturday

Police officer has throat cut after being pinned to floor by two men
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a statement at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain (Paul White/AP)

Catalan separatists eye freedom after Spain’s Cabinet pardon

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the easing of restrictions would be delayed until 19 July.

Nicola Sturgeon confirms delay to easing of Covid lockdown restrictions
Anagnostopoulos appeared at a court in Athens wearing a bulletproof vest

Caroline Crouch murder: Crowds shout 'rot in prison' as Greek husband appears in court
Sadiq

Sadiq Khan: 'Not possible' to have Night Tube services back for lockdown end
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is the longest serving MP in Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson named DUP leader following Edwin Poots resignation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The NHS worker was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Frontline healthcare worker forced to isolate by 'overkill' system can't understand why
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

Shelagh's exchange with this caller left her chuckling

'I'm no communist, I'm an accountant': Caller's amusing exchange with Shelagh on social care
A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening

A divisive discussion won't fix schools that haven't been good enough. warns Justine Greening
'I am the epitome of white privilege', caller tells LBC

Caller says he's 'a walking contradiction' to government's 'white privilege' report
James O'Brien dissects claim 'white privilege' phrase leads to neglect of working-class pupils

James O'Brien dissects claim 'white privilege' phrase leads to neglect of working-class pupils

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London