Second man charged with helping former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped prison

13 January 2025, 10:11 | Updated: 13 January 2025, 10:28

Daniel Khalife's escape led to a nationwide manhunt.
By Henry Moore

A second man has been charged with helping former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped from prison.

Adeel Khan, 30, from Waltham Forest, east London, is accused of helping Khalife after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth by tying himself to the underside of a food delivery truck in September 2023.

Khan has also been charged with possession of a phone in prison, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was charged by postal requisition earlier this month and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Daniel Abed Khalife.
Last week Imran Chowdhury, 25, from Chingford, east London, was also charged with helping Khalife after he broke out of jail.

Chowdhury appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 7 and denied one count of assisting an escaped prisoner.

He was bailed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 4.

Khalife, 23, was found guilty of spying for Iran after a trial in November 2024.

Jurors at Woolwich Crown Court found he had breached the Official Secrets and Terrorism Acts.

He had already admitted escaping from Wandsworth Prison, but was cleared of carrying out a bomb hoax at the Army barracks where he had been based.

Imran Chowdhury, 25, of Chingford, north-east London, leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he pleaded not guilty to assisting former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped from prison.
Khalife spent four days avoiding police after he broke out of prison by clinging to the underside of a food delivery lorry using homemade straps on 6 September 2023.

CCTV images tracked the ex-soldier's journey, which involved Khalife later using a trolley to hide in.

Further footage showed Khalife shopping at Marks & Spencer, stealing a hat from Mountain Warehouse and entering a McDonald's where he drank coffee and changed his clothes during his time on the run.

Body cam footage showed the former soldier sitting on the riverbank after being tackled by police, with the escapee even offering up congratulations to the arresting officer.

He was eventually arrested on 9 September when he was sighted riding a stolen mountain bike along a canal path in west London. 

A court later heard how he stayed in a stolen Ford Transit van during his time on the run, which was found to contain a camp bed, around £20,000, and notes professing that he wished to defect to Iran.

His efforts led the Met to admit he had shown “ingenuity” before he was recaptured on a stretch of the River Thames in west London on September 9, 2023.

In November 2024, a jury found him guilty of spying for Iran.

