Serving Met policeman admits possessing indecent images of children

8 April 2021, 18:25

The serving Metropolitan Police officer appeared in court charged with indecent image offences
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has admitted possessing indecent images of children.

Detective Constable Paul Allgood, 60, had his home in Enfield raided by the police on 4 June 2019.

The officer, who worked in the force's economic crime unit, had a number of his devices seized by the Met's online child abuse and exploitation unit (OCSAE).

He was arrested and in total 20 devices were taken by OCSAE officers, five of which were found to contain illegal images.

Allgood was bailed pending further inquiries and was eventually charged by postal requisition on 23 November 2020.

He has been suspended from all duties since January this year.

On Thursday, the 60-year-old admitted at Wood Green Crown Court to three counts of making or possessing indecent images of children.

Allgood further admitted three counts of outraging public decency.

The officer is due to be sentenced on Tuesday 25 May.

