Sheffield Wednesday fan who mocked death of George Baldock named as police launch probe

The identity of the fan who mocked the death of George Baldock has been revealed. Picture: X & Alamy

By Will Conroy

The identity of the Sheffield Wednesday fan who mocked the death of former Sheffield United footballer George Baldock has been revealed as police open an investigation into the incident.

Baldock was found dead in a swimming pool at his home near Athens on October 9, aged 31, following his transfer to Greek side Panathinaikos in May after seven years at Bramall Lane.

A Wednesday supporter was seen holding up a sign on his phone that said: "Where's Baldock?" during the club's match against United on Sunday.

Brandon Pedryc has been named by reports as the fan in question. He reportedly studied at the University of Sheffield between 2019-2022 and now works at River Stewardship Co in Sheffield.

Brandon Pedryc has been named as the Sheffield Wednesday fan to mock the death of Baldock. Picture: X

His Facebook, X and LinkedIn accounts are believed to have been taken down.

A Sheffield Wednesday spokesperson said: “The club are aware of an image circulating on social media and roundly condemn this abhorrent act.

“We are working together with South Yorkshire Police on an immediate investigation and make it absolutely clear that there is no place in football or society for such appalling behaviour.”

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Police said: "We are working with Sheffield Wednesday FC to investigate an image circulated online during the Sheffield derby football fixture on Sunday 10 November."

Baldock spent seven years at Sheffield United. Picture: Alamy

The fan was widely condemned by social media users following the incident, including Chloe Bannan, wife of Wednesday captain Barry Bannan, saying: “That is absolutely abhorrent, and they're nothing to do with Wednesday.”

The Steel City derby is understood to be the most expensive Championship match to police and cost South Yorkshire Police £203,000 in March 2019.

Ahead of Sunday's game, South Yorkshire Police said: “We are working closely with both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, and the local council, ahead of this exciting derby game to ensure that everyone can enjoy the match.”

A family statement at the time of the death said they were "in shock at this terrible loss".

Panathinaikos also said in a statement: "We are shocked, we are shocked by the loss of our George.

"The family of Panathinaikos mourns his untimely death. We stand with the family and loved ones of George Baldock."

Sheffield United added that he "left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.

"The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends."

