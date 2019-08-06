Shocking Footage Of Driver Losing Control and Crashing Into Supercars In Chelsea

6 August 2019, 16:48

Watch the astonishing moment 11 supercars worth £1 million are wiped out after the driver of an Audi Q7 lost control and ploughed into them on a street in Chelsea.

A boy racer ploughed into a row of luxury cars on a wealthy London street which included a Bentley, McLaren and Porsche.

The crash on Moore Street, Chelsea occurred just after midnight

The driver of an Audi Q7 4x4 appears to have lost control of his vehicle as he ploughed into the row of 11 luxury supercars at extraordinary high speed.

He was taken to hospital where he remains with a serious head injury

Astonishing footage obtained by MailOnline shows two cars speeding along a street near Sloane Square just moments before the crash.

Witnesses estimated that 11 luxury cars worth a total of £1million were smashed into.

They said the carnage had caused at least £500,000-worth of damage with many of the cars written off.

The shocking crash has been compared to a scene from a 'Fast and the Furious' movie that involves car chases and crashes.

Cllr Johnny Thalassites, Lead Member for Transport and Planning, Kensington and Chelsea Council said: 'Dangerous driving is never acceptable and we hope the police will quickly investigate and prosecute those responsible."

