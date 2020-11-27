Shocking moment teenager is shot dead in Coventry drive-by gangland hit

By Maddie Goodfellow

This is the shocking moment a 19-year-old teenager was shot dead in broad daylight by a rival gang member from a car being driven by a 15-year-old accomplice.

The gunman and driver, who have not been named for legal reasons, used a pump-action shotgun to kill Abdul Xasan in the drive-by shooting in Coventry on March 13.

Both were convicted of the gangland murder at Birmingham Crown Court.

The court heard how the 15-year-old was driving a stolen VW Golf Type R, and both suspects were wearing court-ordered RBankle tags at the time of the murder.

It was these that allowed officers to link them to the crime scene, and both were found guilty of the murder following a four-week trial.

The court heard that both killers were members of the C2 gang in Coventry, while the victim was connected to a rival gang, RB7.

The victim had been arrested a few days before his death on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm.

Abdul Xasan was fatally shot in a drive-by killing in Coventry. Picture: West Midlands Police

The car was burnt out to destroy evidence. Picture: West Midlands Police

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths, who led the West Midlands Police Homicide Unit investigation, said: "There had been ongoing tensions between the two groups, including firearms discharges, in the lead up to the murder.

"What happened was outrageous: a shotgun fired several times in a public street in the middle of the afternoon. It happened not far from a nursery.

"Other people not connected to either gang could easily have been injured.

"It’s a really tragic case and a stark reminder of the consequences of getting drawn into gangs.

"One young life has been lost and the lives of two others, including a young child, have been utterly ruined.

"We can help people who want to turn their backs on gang culture. Along with our partners including charities and support groups, we can help young people make better choices.

"But for those who insist of affiliating themselves to violent gangs there is a very strong possibility they are going to be seriously injured, killed or spend much of their life locked up in jail."