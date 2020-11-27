Shocking moment teenager is shot dead in Coventry drive-by gangland hit

27 November 2020, 15:48 | Updated: 27 November 2020, 15:49

By Maddie Goodfellow

This is the shocking moment a 19-year-old teenager was shot dead in broad daylight by a rival gang member from a car being driven by a 15-year-old accomplice.

The gunman and driver, who have not been named for legal reasons, used a pump-action shotgun to kill Abdul Xasan in the drive-by shooting in Coventry on March 13.

Both were convicted of the gangland murder at Birmingham Crown Court.

The court heard how the 15-year-old was driving a stolen VW Golf Type R, and both suspects were wearing court-ordered RBankle tags at the time of the murder.

It was these that allowed officers to link them to the crime scene, and both were found guilty of the murder following a four-week trial.

The court heard that both killers were members of the C2 gang in Coventry, while the victim was connected to a rival gang, RB7.

The victim had been arrested a few days before his death on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm. 

Abdul Xasan was fatally shot in a drive-by killing in Coventry
Abdul Xasan was fatally shot in a drive-by killing in Coventry. Picture: West Midlands Police
The car was burnt out to destroy evidence
The car was burnt out to destroy evidence. Picture: West Midlands Police

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths, who led the West Midlands Police Homicide Unit investigation, said: "There had been ongoing tensions between the two groups, including firearms discharges, in the lead up to the murder.

"What happened was outrageous: a shotgun fired several times in a public street in the middle of the afternoon. It happened not far from a nursery.

"Other people not connected to either gang could easily have been injured.

"It’s a really tragic case and a stark reminder of the consequences of getting drawn into gangs.

"One young life has been lost and the lives of two others, including a young child, have been utterly ruined.

"We can help people who want to turn their backs on gang culture. Along with our partners including charities and support groups, we can help young people make better choices.

"But for those who insist of affiliating themselves to violent gangs there is a very strong possibility they are going to be seriously injured, killed or spend much of their life locked up in jail."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iran Nuclear

Iran calls on international community to condemn ‘terrorist’ murder of scientist
Protesters gather balloons shaped like aliens – to mock accusations that foreigners fund and direct their movementt

Thai pro-democracy protesters warn of possible coup

Virus Outbreak Sudan al-Mahdi

Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi

A supposed Iran nuclear site (Handout/PA)

Iran blames Israel for killing of nuclear scientist near Tehran
North Korea Virus Measures

North Korea’s Kim orders executions and locks down capital in anti-Covid drive
Sudan Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s PM rejects dialogue with Tigray leaders in meeting with AU envoys

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown
Rishi Sunak will reveal his spending review tomorrow

What is Rishi Sunak's Spending Review and what is expected?

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and can we make a Christmas bubble?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Graham Brady warns of 'gross and obvious unfairness' under tier system

Sir Graham Brady warns of 'gross and obvious unfairness' under tier system
People are falsely claiming business lunches to book tables, warns renowned chef

'People are falsely claiming business lunches to book restaurant tables'
Grieving caller's powerful message to public on staying safe during pandemic

Grieving caller's powerful message to public on staying safe during pandemic
Older caller plans to break Christmas Covid rules due to 'loneliness'

Older caller plans to break Christmas Covid rules due to 'loneliness'
James O'Brien challenges furious caller who believes Government is 'lying' about Covid

James O'Brien challenges caller who thinks Government is 'lying' about Covid
Andy Burnham says Government isn't offering enough Tier 3 business support

Andy Burnham says Government is not offering enough Tier 3 business support

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London