Sir Alex Ferguson's wife Cathy dies aged 84: Tributes to the 'one person Man United legend never answered back to'

Cathy Ferguson has died aged 84. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Sir Alex Ferguson's wife Cathy has died aged 84, their family has announced.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild," a family statement reads.

"The family asks for privacy at this time."

Sir Alex and Cathy were married for nearly sixty years after meeting for the first time in 1964.

The couple had three sons together - Mark, Darren and Jason - and 12 grandchildren.

Sir Alex described Cathy as his "bedrock", saying she was the one person in the world "he would not answer back to".

Sir Alex and his wife Cathy. Picture: Getty

Speaking about his marriage to Cathy, Sir Alex once said: "Cathy is fantastic with the kids.

"It's a military operation with her. If any of them misbehave, they're in the doghouse."

Speaking in 2011 as his future at Manchester United was in question ahead of his retirement, Sir Alex said: "I won't be managing here any more than three years at the very, very most. Without question. I can assure you of that."

"You have to think about time for yourself. I think my wife deserves a bit of my time, too. The older you get, the more you feel guilty about it.

"My wife, Cathy, was the one who talked me out of retiring last time but she wouldn't do that now."

He went on to retire in 2013.

A spokesperson for Man United said: "Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy.

"Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career."