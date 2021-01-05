Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC the nation needs a 'vaccination centre on every high street'

5 January 2021, 10:56

By Matt Drake

Sir Keir Starmer has called for "immediate" action to get Covid-19 under control, saying there should be a testing centre on every high street.

The Labour leader appeared on Nick Ferrari's show to discuss the third coronavirus lockdown in England and the crisis.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a third lockdown for England which came into effect immediately.

Sir Keir said more needs to be done to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC at breakfast, he said: "I think the most immediate things that need to happen are that the NHS gets the support it needs to actually get to 200million a week as fast as possible and then working with the manufacturers to make sure the doses are available.

READ MORE: UK records 58,784 new Covid cases - highest daily total ever

READ MORE: National lockdown for England amid soaring Covid cases

Sir Keir said he had many criticisms with of the Government, but he supports them and their policies, despite being the Opposition
Sir Keir said he had many criticisms with of the Government, but he supports them and their policies, despite being the Opposition. Picture: LBC

"We probably need to go further than that, we need volunteers, we need a vaccination centre on every high street and I think we need to see politicians nationally and locally pulling together to say 'we will do whatever we can to make this work."

Sir Keir said he had many criticisms with of the Government, but he supports them and their policies, despite being the Opposition.

He told Nick Ferrari: "It is a race against time."

Sir Keir also expressed similar sentiments on ITV's Good Morning Britain, claiming the public did not want to hear Labour picking "quarrels with the Government".

He said: "I think, in a sense, what people this morning waking up want to hear from the Leader of the Opposition is not the quarrels with the Government, and there are many.

"I think what they want is we are in a serious situation now, the virus is out of control, my job is to put aside some of that and say we all have to make these restrictions work."

He added: "We have got to rally, we have got to support the Government, whatever we think about delay and dithering. We have got to support the Government, we have got to make these restrictions work."

He has called for a return to the "spirit of March", with more support for schools and businesses affected by the lockdown.

He backed calls for furlough to be made available for parents who are unable to work because their children's schools are closed.

"The general principle should be that where there are health restrictions there needs to be an economic package to support that," he said.

"Because of the decision last night for a national lockdown there is now a mismatch and that has got to be addressed - and that means for working parents."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Norway landslide

Dog found alive raises hopes in deadly Norway landslide

Joe Biden

Polls open in Georgia with Senate majority at stake

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
Sadiq Khan has been criticised for the New Year firework display in London

Sadiq Khan and Tory councillor clash over 'pathetic' £1.5m NYE firework display
Businesses are to receive £9k grants as part of a £4.6bn lockdown package

Businesses to receive £9k grants as part of £4.6bn lockdown package
Virus Outbreak Virus

Mexico approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

A new national lockdown has been introduced in England

National lockdown: What are the new rules for England?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller excluded from financial help cannot afford heating

James O'Brien caller excluded from Covid financial help cannot afford heating
The Greater Manchester Mayor was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Andy Burnham warns of 'mental health crisis' for those excluded from Covid financial support
James O'Brien challenges Shadow Chancellor on Labour's back to school policy

James O'Brien challenges Shadow Chancellor on Labour's back to school policy
James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts

James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts
An intensive care consultant warned that the NHS is near breaking point

NHS will be 'near breaking point' if daily cases hit 80,000, ICU doctor tells LBC
Nick Ferrari confronts Michael Gove over school closure U-turn

Nick Ferrari confronts Michael Gove over school closure U-turn

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London