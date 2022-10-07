Six police officers and one former officer face investigation over ‘grossly offensive’ messages in WhatsApp group chat

7 October 2022, 13:39 | Updated: 7 October 2022, 13:44

The police watchdog has launched a criminal investigation over the WhatsApp group
The police watchdog has launched a criminal investigation over the WhatsApp group. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The police watchdog has launched a criminal investigation into six serving officers and one former officer after 'grossly offensive, discriminatory, derogatory or pornographic' messages were shared in a WhatsApp chat.

Five of the officers work for the Oxfordshire-based Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC), as did the ex-officer. The other officer has since moved to another force in the South West.

All seven are being investigated over "grossly offensive messages" under the Communications Act, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

They have also been told they are under investigation for potential gross misconduct, although it does not mean criminal charges or misconduct proceedings will follow.

The investigation was launched after information came to light in a separate police investigation.

The case is not linked to previous probes into WhatsApp groups which had members including Sarah Everard's killer, Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens.

Read more: Shocking footage shows moment fearless bystanders grapple with phone muggers in Bishopsgate

It is also not related to the arrest of a man after a Home Office immigration official, who used to work for the Met, was suspended over allegations he had been posting racist messages on the social media platform.

The IOPC said it cannot provide further information on the latest investigation, including the name of the other police force, as it may identify those involved.

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: "The allegations against these officers and a former officer are extremely serious and concerning.

"On conclusion of our investigation we will decide whether the matters should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, whose role it is to determine whether criminal charges will follow.

"As this work is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

It comes as Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley announced plans for a new anti-corruption unit to crack down on officers and staff who are misogynistic, homophobic or sexist, and other forms of abusive behaviour.

The Met's new Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command has been launched to root out "criminal colleagues". More detectives will be hired and new technology will be used to overhaul work to track down corrupt officers, the force said.

Sir Mark said: "As part of my commitment to renew policing by consent and to bring more trust, less crime and high standards to the Met, I'm investing in extra officers and staff, skills and technology to root out those corrupt or abusive officers or staff.

"We will be proactive and unrelenting in actively seeking out these criminal colleagues. I make no apology for this ruthlessness in evicting those who undermine our integrity as we seek to reform the Met and give the public the confidence in us they deserve."

On Thursday a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Communications Act and misconduct in a public office and has been released on bail, the Met said.

This followed a BBC investigation which claimed a Government immigration official, who used to work for Scotland Yard, had been posting racist messages on WhatsApp.

Newsnight reported Rob Lewis had created a group chat with other former Met officers.

The Home Office said it had suspended a member of staff after allegations of gross misconduct.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Police call off the search for remains of Keith Bennett (l)

Police end search for Moors murder victim Keith Bennett after failing to find human remains

Two Russian men have sailed 300 miles across rough seas in the Bering Strait to escape Vladimir Putin's conscription draft.

Russian men sail 300 miles to remote island in Alaska to escape Putin's draft

Tories face wipeout in London which could cost MPs such as Boris Johnson (top r) and Chris Philp (bottom r) their seats

Tories wipeout in London as new poll shows every Conservative MP in the capital will lose their seat

Protesters poured milk over a display in Selfridges

'Parmesan-hating' protesters pour milk over cheese display in Selfridges

Tony Garnett has been reunited with his two children, after a judge lifted a restraining order.

Brit father who left his family for Ukranian refugee reunites with children after judge lifts restraining order

Pictures from the scene and the moment the attack happened

Shocking footage shows moment fearless bystanders grapple with phone muggers in Bishopsgate

Energy smart meter in the dark

Everything you need to know about the new scheme which pays £10 a day to cut energy use and avoid blackouts

Armed police near the Farm Foods shop in Derby

Armed police evacuate B&M store in Derby after 'six gunshots' heard in car park

Sara Lee won the 2015 edition of Tough Enough, and was awarded a $250,000 one-year contract with WWE.

Ex-WWE star and and reality tv show winner Sara Lee dies aged 30

Mob of birdwatchers surround rare migratory warbler (inset)

Mob of birdwatchers slammed for chasing rare migratory warbler out of a bush

An Austrlian man may have been sent to a morgue while still alive, a doctor has claimed

Man, 55, was sent to morgue 'while still alive' and 'tried to get out of bodybag'

Schoolboy charged with murder of Tomas Oleszak (inset)

Schoolboy, 14, charged with murder of Tomasz Oleszak, 14, stabbed to death near Gateshead park

The business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg (right), has given his support to a bank holiday for the King's coronation, describing the idea as 'perfectly reasonable'.

Jacob Rees-Mogg backs plans for a coronation bank holiday after concerns of financial impacts

A protester is being arrested during the demonstration at...

30 Just Stop Oil protesters arrested after they glued themselves to road in Trafalgar Square

Joe Biden has warned that the world is facing the prospect of 'armageddon' if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Joe Biden warns the world faces ‘Armageddon’ and Putin's nuke threats are 'deadly serious'

Global’s Make Some Noise Day 2022

It’s Global’s Make Some Noise Day - and LBC needs your help!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Putin

Belarus leader gives Putin a tractor voucher on 70th birthday

Nobel Peace Prize

European leaders welcome Nobel Peace Prize for human rights activists

South Korea BTS Military Duty

Military conscription for K-pop stars BTS ‘desirable’

Iran-Protests

Teenage Iranian protester was murdered, her mother says

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting

Thailand mourns after 36 killed in attack on children’s nursery

Strasbourg, France. 02nd July, 2014. A Belarussian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski (also transliterated as Ales Bialacki, Ales Byalyatski, Alies Bialiacki and Alex Belyatsky) gives the press conference during the second day of plenary session at the

Jailed Belarus activist, Russian and Ukrainian groups awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Persian Gulf Tensions

UK and US navies test unmanned surveillance ships in Persian Gulf

Russia Ukraine War

Death toll from Russian missile attack on apartment blocks rises to 11

Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit

Fans runs after being tear-gassed at an Argentina football match

One dead as police and fans clash outside Argentina football match

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health
Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis
The Climate Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari presses Climate Minister who refuses to rule out energy rationing this winter

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers
The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman over how Tory colleagues see Liz Truss

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman on how colleagues see Liz Truss
Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London