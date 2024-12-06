Smirking assassin 'arrived in New York by bus' weeks before healthcare CEO's killing - as NYPD manhunt continues

6 December 2024, 13:17 | Updated: 6 December 2024, 13:21

Images have been released of the suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson
Images have been released of the suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson. Picture: NYPD

By Jacob Paul

The suspect wanted for the targeted murder of a health insurance boss in New York arrived in the city by bus weeks before the shooting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The suspect, who has been pictured smirking in newly-released images, reportedly arrived at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan on an interstate Greyhound bus on November 24.

According to three separate police sources, the bus departed from Atlanta, Georgia, although it wasn't clear at which point the suspect got on the bus.

The gunman checked into the HI New York City Hostel on the Upper West Side on November 29.

He is believed to have checked out of the youth hostel for one night before coming back in an Uber, rebooking a room using a fake New Jersey ID, sources told The New York Post.

The suspect set out for the Hilton Hotel in Midtown a few days later - the location where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed on Wednesday, December 4.

Police have released new images of the suspected killer.
Police have released new images of the suspected killer. Picture: NYPD

Investigators continue in their scramble to track down the gunman, as the NYPD released an image showing the suspect wearing a black mask, black and white trainers and a cream jacket.

Police have assessed security camera footage and tested a water bottle and protein bar wrapper in a bid to track down DNA evidence.

The force has also searched a hostel on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, where they believe the suspect may have been staying.

A $10,000 (£7,866) reward has been issued for information leading to his capture.

Read more: Assassin's chilling three-word message left on bullets used in shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Read more: Health insurance boss gunned down in New York 'had been threatened' before killing, wife says

New images have been released of the attacker before the attack.
New images have been released of the attacker before the attack. Picture: NYPD
The assassin fled on an e-bike, police said.
The assassin fled on an e-bike, police said. Picture: NYPD

In new images released by the NYPD, the suspect can be seen smiling before the attack.

The attacker fled on foot and then on an e-bike towards Central Park, police said.

Footage has shown him slowly walking behind Mr Thompson, before shooting him several times in the back.

Detectives are said to have uncovered shell casings at the scene, inscribed with the words "deny", "defend" and "depose".

The killer was seen in Starbucks before the shooting.
The killer was seen in Starbucks before the shooting. Picture: NYPD

Police are now working to determine the meaning of the words and work out if they are linked to a motive, sources told ABC News.

Several shots were fired during the attack, with the gun briefly getting jammed before being cleared.

It comes after chilling CCTV images released by the NYPD showed the suspected killer in Starbucks minutes before the targeted attack.

The assassin was branded "brazen" by the NYPD.
The assassin was branded "brazen" by the NYPD. Picture: NYPD

Mr Thompson was shot outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where he was due to speak at a conference later in the day.

A spokesperson for Hilton said they were "deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy".

An announcement was made to attendees that the event was being ended early.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, a retired NYPD captain, told MSNBC's Morning Joe programme that what had "shocked" him was that the shooter used a silencer, a thing he had never come across "in all of my years in law enforcement".

The scene outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.
The scene outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Mr Thompson was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the largest provider of Medicare health insurance plans in the country.

United Health Group said: "We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

"Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.

"Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
The UK is 'heading for a recession', a top recruiter has warned

UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns

The popular disco music group the Village People on the podium in Hollywood to get a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

YMCA 'has never been a gay anthem' claims Village People songwriter

Prince William is set to join Donald Trump in the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Prince William set to join Donald Trump in Notre Dame reopening

Calin Georgescu

Romania’s top court annuls presidential vote won by far-right candidate

Valdo Calocane

Valdo Calocane's Nottingham attack conviction prompts sentencing overhaul for 'diminished responsibility' killers

Lincolnshire becomes the fourth force to be placed under "enhanced monitoring" by the police inspectorate following Devon and Cornwall, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police.

Lincolnshire Police moved to 'special measures' over 'significant service failures'

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

The Simorgh, or 'Phoenix', rocket blasts off

Iran says it conducted successful space launch in programme criticised by West

Mo Farah pictured last month

Mo Farah 'pursued for cash' by man whose name he was given when trafficked to the UK as a child

Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in apparent 'hit and run'

Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in 4x4 'hit and run'

Hongchi Xiao was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter of Danielle Carr-Gomm.

Alternative healer jailed after grandmother died at slapping therapy workshop

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a former Debenhams in Kent.

Girl, 12, third child arrested on suspicion of arson over ex-Debenhams fire

Farmers running for cover after police fired tear gas at a protest

Police in India clash with farmers during protest march over crop prices

Xi Jinping, left, and Vladimir Putin right, are striking closer military ties in the Arctic region.

China and Russia's naval 'Arctic alliance' poses chilling threat to the West, Pentagon warns

South Korea's ruling party chief has called for the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's constitutional power after his attempt to declare martial law.

South Korea's ruling party leader calls for suspension of president after attempt to impose martial law

APTOPIX South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s ruling party chief backs suspension of presidential powers of Yoon

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Perdue

Trump names former Georgia senator as his choice for ambassador to China

Bruce Willis health update as Demi Moore shares details of Hollywood star's condition

Demi Moore issues Bruce Willis health update as she shares new details of Hollywood star's condition
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, right, is greeted by Palau’s President Surangel Whipps Jr in Palau

Taiwan calls on China to halt threats ahead of expected military drills

The UK will be hit with 90mph winds and torrential downpours

Red weather warning issued as Storm Darragh set to cause 'danger to life' with 90mph winds and flooding
A body is recovered from the debris in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike at the Muwasi camp near Khan Younis

Negotiations on Gaza ceasefire have resumed, Hamas says

Inside renovated Notre Dame

How Notre Dame’s reopening will celebrate recovery from devastating blaze

Syrian opposition fighters standing on a seized military armoured vehicle

Syrian insurgents enter two central towns close to city of Homs

Jack Veal has spoken out the bitter family feud has alleged has left him homeless. He says he can't return home and has been living in a camper van.

'I want the system to help me': Homeless Loki star 'doesn't want revenge' against parents as he begs council for help
A man has been sentenced to five months in prison for the 'callous theft' of two cats in London (stock image)

Brazen cat burglar sentenced for 'callous thefts' after local spotted him 'driving erratically' after swiping beloved pets
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson

Lavrov says Russia will use ‘all means’ to defend its interests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales will deliver a message of love and empathy at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey today.

'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service
Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News