Snow falls across UK with temperatures set to plummet overnight

6 April 2021, 20:27

Snow in the village of Overstrand, Norfolk on Tuesday
Snow in the village of Overstrand, Norfolk on Tuesday. Picture: @_JoClarke/Twitter

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Snow has fallen across many parts of the UK with temperatures set to plummet as low as -8C overnight.

While much of the UK enjoyed bright, settled conditions, wintry showers passed across swathes of the country on Tuesday.

Many people have posted pictures on social media, with snow reported from Norfolk to Devon and Sheffield to Carlisle.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: "We've had quite a few wintry showers across the UK, a fair few of us have seen sleet or snow, although for the best part the snow hasn't been settling.

"The only place where we've seen snow lie is northern parts of Scotland, and we've for a warning up there tonight and into tomorrow."

A Met Office yellow warning for snow is in place for northern Scotland from 7pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

Mr Snell said the UK was in for another cold night tonight, particularly under cloudless skies.

He said: "Showers will clear away for many areas leaving a dry and clear night.

"It will be turning mighty chilly with temperatures in towns and cities down to -1 or -2, -5 or -6C in some rural parts and in parts of Scotland as low as -8."

On Wednesday, a slightly milder pool of air will move in.

Mr Snell said: "The winds will be a little lighter, there will be mixture of cloud and sunny spells. Temperatures will be slightly up on today, 10C as a maximum.

"There will be some showers in parts of Wales, on the east coast, possibly some snow but not enough to settle."

However, this is expected to disappear as another cold front moves across the country "bringing another pool of Arctic air through Friday and into the weekend".

Temperatures fell as low as -4.2C (24.4F) on Monday night, with much of England, Scotland and Wales waking up to widespread frost and sub-zero conditions on Tuesday.

The mercury plunged to -4.2C in Eskdalemuir, Dumfries and Galloway, while a low of -4.1C (24.6F) was recorded at Winchcombe Sudeley Castle in Gloucestershire.

