'What the f*** are you doing... he’s got a knife': 'Wife's' anguished cries as soldier is stabbed in street

A soldier is fighting for his life following a stabbing outside a barracks in Kent. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Chilling doorbell video has captured the anguished cries of a woman screaming "he's got a knife" while a soldier was being stabbed in the street in a 'targeted attack'.

Footage obtained by LBC shows residents looking on from their doorway as the horrific attack unfolded, while a woman, believed to be the victim's wife, screams in the street “what the f*** are you doing” at the attacker three times before shouting: “he’s got a knife."

The woman can be heard at the scene desperately saying: "My husband has been stabbed - is there a first aider?"

One woman who lives near the scene of an attack said she heard the victim's wife asking desperately for medical assistance.

Brompton Medical Centre is just down the road from the scene of the stabbing in Gillingham. The witness said she initially thought the commotion was to do with a traffic incident before she heard a woman "who was hysterical" screaming: "No!"

Other eye-witneses told LBC of the terrifying ‘screaming’ as the soldier was knifed while out for a walk in a savage ‘targeted’ attack by a man who allegedly licked blood from the blade after the stabbing.

The victim, in his 40s, was stabbed at around 6pm yesterday about 200 yards from Brompton Barracks in Gillingham, Kent.

He was attacked by a man in a ski mask wearing a bomber jacket who arrived on a scooter, according to witnesses.

The motivation for the attack is not believed to be terror-related and detectives are investigating whether it may be mental health-related.

The officer is described as being in a serious but stable condition, Kent Police said.

One eye-witness told LBC this morning: “We heard the screaming, shouting.

“I walked to the corner about a minute and a half after the incident.

“It was pandemonium.

“You could just see the man on the floor - they told the guy to stay still with all the multiple wounds he had.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene this morning. Picture: Alamy

“This guy… did nothing to the guy that had stabbed him. “

Mr Reynolds said the victim’s wife was “running round screaming asking for help.”

“She seemed to be in good health considering the situation… fit enough to run around and ask people for help.

Officers at the scene in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham, Kent, after a soldier in uniform was stabbed. Picture: Alamy

“She was trying to get any type of first aid she could.

“She was asking other army colleagues to get out their cars and drive on the pavement to get around the cars that had all stopped. She was just all over the place as you can imagine. She was directing traffic on to the pavement to get to her husband.”

One woman living near the scene said she was sitting down to dinner with her family when they heard a "huge scream".

As they got to the window, she saw the attacker giving a final stab wound to a victim who was on the floor.

She could not see if the person was wearing a military uniform. "It's very, very scary", she said.

Speaking to LBC Reporter Henry Riley, local councillor Christopher Spalding said it is "not uncommon to see soldiers walking round in uniform or in civvies," he said the attack left him feeling "numb."

"My thoughts go out not just to the victim and his family, but also to the wider military community. There will be an awful lot of close friends inside that barracks today and in the local area that are feeling devastated, shocked," he said.

Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Roland Walker posted on Twitter this morning: "I am deeply saddened by the horrific and unprovoked attack on an officer yesterday.

"Our Armed Forces make extraordinary sacrifices to defend our nation and deserve to be respected.

"My thoughts and best wishes are with him and his family. They have the full support of the chain of command as they recover from this horrendous incident."

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper tweeted: "The stabbing of a soldier in Kent last night is shocking and appalling. All our thoughts are with the soldier & his family. I am receiving updates from @Kent_police."

Police at the scene of the attack this morning. Picture: LBC

Horrified witnesses said the attacker was armed with two kitchen knives and had repeatedly stabbed the victim in a chilling echo of the fatal attack on fusilier Lee Rigby in Woolwich.

The soldier reportedly suffered injuries to his face and body and was airlifted to hospital, The Sun reports.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "shocked and appalled" at the news.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, he said: "I am shocked and appalled by the news that a soldier has been attacked in Kent.

"All our thoughts are with the soldier, his family and our Armed Forces community, who serve to keep all of us safe.

"I wish him a swift recovery."

Defence Secretary, John Healey: "Shocking to hear of an attack on a soldier in Kent.

"My thoughts are with the soldier and his family, who deserve privacy at this difficult time.

"On behalf of the Government, I wish him a swift recovery."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: “We are aware of an emerging incident in the Chatham area which may have involved a soldier.

“As the circumstances are currently under investigation by Kent Police, we cannot comment further.”

A spokesperson for Kent Police said “Kent Police was called at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 23 July 2024 to a report of a serious assault in Sally Port Gardens, Gillingham.

“A man in his 40s suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is currently described as serious.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Corps of Royal Engineers at Brompton Barracks. Picture: Alamy

“Officers attended and at around 6.20pm they arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

“A cordon is currently in place around the scene of the incident and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

“Residents are advised to expect an ongoing police presence in the area.”

