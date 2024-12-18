Police 'failed to spot warning signs of mass riots' sparked by Southport dance class killings, watchdog finds

18 December 2024, 00:06 | Updated: 18 December 2024, 00:10

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after disorder broke out on July 30, 2024 in Southport
Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after disorder broke out on July 30, 2024 in Southport. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Police missed warning signs for this summer's mass unrest sparked by the killing of three young girls in Southport, a watchdog has found.





His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said that officers failed to realise the significance of a series of precursor events leading up to the summer riots.

The watchdog also found that there were gaps in intelligence linked to social media and the dark web,

HMICFRS published a new report on Wednesday on how police forces dealt with disorder that broke out after the murder of three girls at a holiday dance class in Southport.

It found that a number of events in 2023 and 2024 were indicators of potential future disorder, but this had not been reflected in police intelligence assessments.

Far-right activists rioted this summer
Far-right activists rioted this summer. Picture: Getty

The report said: "We have found that the series of incidents of violence and disorder across the UK during 2023 and 2024 should have influenced the police service's assessments of threat and risk.

"Our assessment of these incidents suggests that the risks of disorder were greater than the police believed them to be.

"They involved extreme nationalist sentiment, aggravated activism or serious disorder.

"All of them took place before the Southport killings and subsequent outbreaks of widespread disorder across the UK."

.
. Picture: Getty

The incidents highlighted included: disorder near asylum seeker hotels in Merseyside and Rotherham in February 2023, and from July to October in Llanelli.

Riots broke out after two teenagers died in an e-bike crash in May in Ely, Cardiff, and in November there was violence as protesters clashed over Armistice Day weekend in London.

In April 2024 disorder broke out at a St George's Day parade in London, and rival protesters clashed during a demonstration organised by Tommy Robinson in June.

The few weeks before the post-Southport disorder saw unrest in Harehills, Leeds; the stabbing of a soldier in Kent; and a protest in Rotherham over footage of police officers using force while making arrests at Manchester Airport.

There was also another mass rally organised by Tommy Robinson in London on July 27.

Police officers stand guard as protesters gather in Liverpool
Police officers stand guard as protesters gather in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

The report also found that police chiefs brought in a system where officers are moved between forces to bolster resources too late.

It recommended that the protocol should have been brought in on Friday August 2, particularly as it was the start of the weekend and the weather was forecast to be good.

The system was not brought in until four days later, meaning that there were too many incidents where static lines of officers were being pelted with missiles and there were not enough of them to arrest troublemakers, the watchdog found.

Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said: "We found the police decisions to co-ordinate and mobilise those public order officers nationally were made too late, and the police didn't have a proper intelligence picture of the rising tide of violence.

"There were gaps in their intelligence functions, especially around the analysis of social media and other dark web media, and no one understood or could counter the emerging cause and effect of that misinformation and disinformation.

"So the police failed adequately to denounce it or mitigate against it in real time to deter or curtail the disorder."

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar
Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar. Picture: Handout

In total, 302 officers were injured during the unrest, of whom 54 were admitted to hospital. The day with the largest number deployed was August 10, when 6,675 public order officers were on duty.

Mr Cooke has called for a national co-ordinator put in charge who could instruct forces to provide mutual aid and said some chief constables had dragged their feet over doing so.

There were also concerns about some officers being sent out in regular uniform rather than riot gear.

Mr Cooke said: "I doubt it will be another 14 years before we see serious disorder. I hope it is, but I doubt it.

"I think we're in a different place, there are far more tensions across communities and far more ways of sharing information across the community.

"So policing needs to ensure that it's ready for whenever that next disorder will be."

Some commanders had raised the possibility of being allowed to use water cannons to disperse rioters in future - a measure that has been used in Northern Ireland before.

This was rejected by then-Home Secretary Theresa May in 2015, on the grounds that it could cause harm and could damage the principle of consent on which UK policing operates.

London Mayor Boris Johnson spent more than £300,000 on three of the devices that remained unused and were later sold for scrap at a fraction of the cost.

The report said: "We acknowledge that use of water cannon by police in Great Britain would be highly controversial.

"There is limited police or other academic evidence about the effectiveness of its use. Opinions remain divided, even among senior police officers.

"And it was beyond the scope of this review to evaluate water cannon as a potential tactical option.

"Nearly 10 years have passed since the then Home Secretary's statement. Inevitably, conditions within society change over time.

"For that reason alone, it may be timely to explore whether current and foreseeable circumstances might render the use of water cannon conceivable."

Mr Cooke said while the systems under which officers operate need to change, they should be praised for the way they handled the riots.

"Officers displayed immense bravery in the face of extreme violence. It is to their enormous credit that they kept the public safe.

"Many police officers sustained injuries, and some were hospitalised.

"The violence officers suffered is shameful and unacceptable. They deserve the public's full support."

A second report on the riots will be published by HMRC in April.

