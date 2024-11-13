Southport triple-child murder suspect Axel Rudakubana in court, as trial date set

Axel Rudakubana appeared in court on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

Axel Rudakubana, the suspect in the Southport murders, has appeared in court.

The 18-year-old appeared via videolink for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday. He was not asked to enter a plea.

Rudakubana appeared from HMP Belmarsh in south-east London, and covered his face with his grey sweatshirt during his court appearance.

A single prison officer stood behind him during the hearing.

Rudakubana was twice asked to identify himself but did not speak.

Axel Rudakubana as a child. Picture: BBC Children in Need

The judge said: "Mr Rudakubana can you hear me? Just raise your hand if you can hear me." He did not respond.

Mr Justice Goose continued: "Well I know you can hear me because the officer behind you said I can be heard."

Rudakubana is accused of three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder, possession of a knife, production of biological toxin, ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The victims of the knife rampage that Rudakubana is accused of carrying out are Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9 were killed in the attack. Picture: Met Police

The trio died after the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town shortly before midday on July 29.

The attempted murder charges relate to eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Rudakubana was remanded in custody ahead of a further preparatory hearing to take place on December 12.

His trial will start on January 20, and is set to last between four and six weeks.