Alfred the Great: Saint Lucian Julien Alfred wins women's 100m final to win Caribbean island's first-ever Olympic medal

St Lucian Julien Alfred has won the women's 100 metres gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

St Lucian Julien Alfred has won the women's 100 metres gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 23-year-old has won the tiny Caribbean island's first Olympic medal - with a time of 10.72 seconds.

She beat out heavily favoured American Sha'Carri Richardson to win in a stunning result for the nation of 180,000.

The Castries-born sprinter trains in America and Jamaica.

Alfred's champagne night came after a barnstorming semi-final performance in the Stade de France.

Her victory has broken the US-Jamaican dominance over women's sprinting that has persisted for over a decade.

Team GB's Daryll Neita finished fourth.

Women's 100 metre final result:

Gold. Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia) - 10.72

Silver. Sha'Carri Richardson (United States of America) - 10.87

Bronze. Melissa Jefferson (United States of America) - 10.92

---

4. Daryll Neita (Great Britain)

5. Twanisha Terry (United States of America)

6. Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland)

7. Tia Clayton (Jamaica)

8. Marie-Josée Ta Lou (Ivory Coast)