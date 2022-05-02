Murder probe after man stabbed to death near St Paul's Cathedral

A man has been stabbed to death near St Paul's Cathedral in London. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death near St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A man was found suffering from serious injures close to the London landmark shortly before midnight on Sunday, officers said.

City of London Police are yet to confirm the age and identity of the victim, and no arrests have been made.

The man was rushed to hospital before he died.

Assistant Commissioner Pete O'Doherty said: "City of London Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Gresham Street, EC2V, at 11.30pm on May 1.

Read more: Katie Kenyon: Mum-of-two died of head injuries, police say, as body formally identified

"Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries and carried out CPR at the scene before he was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he later sadly died.

"Inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time."