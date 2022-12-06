Stephen Flynn elected as new SNP leader in Westminster after Ian Blackford resignation

The Aberdeen South MP defeated Alison Thewliss to land the senior role at the party's annual general meeting today.
The Aberdeen South MP defeated Alison Thewliss to land the senior role at the party's annual general meeting today.

By Chris Samuel

Stephen Flynn has been named as the SNP's new leader in Westminster, following the resignation of Ian Blackford.

The Aberdeen South MP defeated Alison Thewliss to land the leading role at the party's annual general meeting today.

He will will face Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister's Questions tomorrow.

His deputy will be Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP Mhairi Black, who takes over from Kirsten Oswald.

Following the announcement, Mr Flynn said in a statement: "Under my leadership, SNP MPs will be relentlessly focused on standing up for Scotland's interests and our democratic right to decide our future in an independence referendum.

"Families across Scotland are paying a devastating price under Westminster control, with Brexit, austerity cuts and the Tory cost of living crisis hammering household budgets.

"SNP MPs will work harder than ever to hold the Tory government to account - and make the case that independence is the essential route to safety, fairness and prosperity for Scotland."

Ms Black MP added: "Westminster is failing Scotland.

"With the Tories and Labour Party both wedded to Brexit, austerity cuts and democracy denial, it's clearer than ever that independence is the only way to escape the damage of Westminster control and get Scotland back on the path to prosperity."

Minutes after the result was announced, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Congratulations to new @theSNP Westminster leader @StephenFlynnSNP and deputy leader @MhairiBlack - a truly formidable team.

New leader SNP leader in Westminster Stephen Flynn
New leader SNP leader in Westminster Stephen Flynn. Picture: House of Commons

"Looking forward to working with them both."

Ian Blackford had been the SNP's leader in Westminster for over five years, but announced he was stepping down last week.

Mr Blackford, who will remain an MP assume a new role at the heart of the party's independence campaign, said it was "the right time for fresh leadership at Westminster as we head towards a general election and the next steps in winning Scotland's independence".

But SNP sources told Sky News that the move was "a long time coming" amid reports of a coup against him.

These rumours were rejected by party leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Last week, Mr Blackford he insisted he had not been pressured into resigning, telling BBC Scotland: "No, not at all. I've taken the decision".
Last week, Mr Blackford he insisted he had not been pressured into resigning, telling BBC Scotland: "No, not at all. I've taken the decision".

Last week, Mr Blackford he insisted he had not been pressured into resigning, telling BBC Scotland: "No, not at all. I've taken the decision".

He added: "The first minister has asked me to take on a role as her business ambassador. I'm absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to take on the engagement with the business community.

"In order to do that, it's right that I stand down as the SNP Westminster leader.

"I've done it for five and a half years so it's time for others to come forward and take the Westminster group through on the next part of its journey and helping the party towards independence."

