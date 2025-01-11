Steven Gerrard treats jailed gangster's son having baby with his daughter ‘just like anyone else’

11 January 2025, 16:48 | Updated: 11 January 2025, 16:52

Lee, left, has been dating Steven Gerrard' daughter Lily-Ella since 2019. Lily-Ella announced her pregnancy last week.
Lee, left, has been dating Steven Gerrard' daughter Lily-Ella since 2019. Lily-Ella announced her pregnancy last week. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

Steven Gerrard reportedly treats his daughter’s partner no different to anyone else and has welcome the news that the Irish gangster's son will be the father of his child.

The Liverpool FC legend’s 20-year-old daughter Lily-Ella took to social media to confirm her pregnancy last week.

She posted: "Our little secret. The best news... mini us is on the way."

The 44-year-old football star said of his daughter's pregancy: “We can't wait, great news and congratulations we love you".

Sources have said Gerrard treats his daughters partner Lee "just as he would anyone else”. 

Lee, the dad-to-be, is the son of notorious Dublin gangster Liam Byrne. Byrne was slapped with a five-year prison sentence for weapons offences last year.

Lily-Ella is one of Steven and Alex Gerrard and their daughters.
Lily-Ella is one of Steven and Alex Gerrard and their daughters. Picture: Getty

He is carrying out his stint in London’s HMP Belmarsh and is linked to one of Ireland’s most prominent criminal dynasties.

Lee’s grandfather James ‘Jaws’ Byrne, was a convicted armed robber and fraudster. He died last year at the age of 77 after a life of crime.

While some of Lee’s family members may have reputations as hardened criminals, the 25-year-old future dad has no history of committing illegal activities. 

He was officially been in a relationship with Lilly-Ella, one of the football star’s three daughters, since October 2022. 

Lee has previously said Lily-Ella is “the best person he’s ever met”.

While Lilly-Ella grew up in Liverpool, she reportedly spends a lot of the time outside Britain. 

She often shares posts with her 200,000-plus online following showing her in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The city is around a half an hour plane journey away from Dammam in Saudi Arabia, where her dad’s current team Al-Ettifaq FC plays.

Gerrard has been manager of the side since 2023, achieving a sixth-place finish last season. 

The team is currently in 11th place, securing just four victories in 14 games, making them just three points clear of the relegation zone.

