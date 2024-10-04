'I didn't know it starts straight away': Motorist drives home from court right after being slapped with driving ban

Steven Luck was caught driving home from court - after being banned from driving. Picture: DurhamPolice

By Flaminia Luck

A drink driver who was involved in a hit and run and disqualified from driving will now spend time behind bars after deciding to drive home from court.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Steven Luck, 39, from Darlington, was involved in a crash in his Range Rover back in May while three times above the drink driving limit. He also failed to stop at the scene.

On Tuesday, he was found guilty of drink driving and disqualified from driving for 28 months and fined £2,500.

Following his disqualification, Luck was then seen getting into his car outside court to travel home.

A video shared by Durham Police of his second arrest shows him bewildered but acknowledging he had just been disqualified from driving and saying: "But I didn't know it starts straight away, does it?"

Luck said he was unaware the ban was immediate. Picture: DurhamPolice

By the time he arrived home, he had been tracked by Durham Constabulary's Special Constable Howells.

He was quickly taken back to Darlington Police following the arrest.

The next day, Luck, of Middlehope Way, was handed an eight-week prison sentence, an additional fine and his driving ban was extended for a year at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court for driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Durham Police added: "That's what happens when you push your Luck."

Motorist drives home from court right after being slapped with driving ban

Durham Police added: "The driver of this Range Rover was involved in a drunken hit and run in May.

"At court yesterday he was disqualified from driving for 28 months and fined over £2,500.

"Upon leaving the court, newly-disqualified Steven Luck decided the best way to get home would be… by driving."

Read more: Mother found guilty of the manslaughter of her four sons in house fire while she went shopping

Read more: Argentina vows to gain 'full sovereignty' of the Falklands following UK's return of Chagos Islands