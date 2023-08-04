Sodden summer! Met Office name Storm Antoni as rain and wind this weekend set to batter much of Britain

The national weather service has said that the south of Wales and south-west England will be lambasted by Storm Antoni this weekend. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The Met Office has warned that Storm Antoni will batter much of the UK this weekend - dampening hopes of a return to summery heat after weeks of wet.

The national weather service has said that the south of Wales and south-west England will be lambasted with winds on Saturday 5 August - with Northern Ireland to face significant rain on the same day.

The blustering condition is in stark comparison to last year, which saw extreme heat of 40C - with the mercury staying above 30C for most of July and August.

This year, however, has seen unsettled weather throughout the summer including several days of rain and overcast conditions in the south of England.

South Wales (pictured) will be one of the areas to face Storm Antoni's full strength. Picture: Getty

Other areas of the country will also suffer more unseasonably wet weather. Picture: Getty

According to the Met Office, the UK is likely to see warmer temperatures towards the end of the month, though have dampened hopes of a 32C heatwave.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Storm Antoni will bring some potentially disruptive weather on Saturday as it moves from west to east.

"Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm falling in some spots, but 20-30mm more widely.

“Storm Antoni will also bring strong winds to a swathe of Wales, southwest England and southern coastal areas of England. The strongest winds will affect parts southwest England and southwest Wales where exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts in excess of 60mph.

"In these areas, gusts inland could reach 50-55mph for a time. These windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which will present an additional challenge for coastal areas."

The weather service warned that despite the storm being contained to these areas, "many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England."

“Busy travel networks at this time of year and the possibility of people having made plans to be outside have resulted in the system meeting our criteria for naming, with a strong chance of disruption for those within the warning areas.”

Cornwall will see some of the worst conditions across Britain this weekend. Picture: Getty

The Storm will hopefully be the last of the unseasonably wet weather that the UK has suffered from in recent weeks.

The Met Office has also missed a new long-range forecast which suggests that the last throes of summer will see a heatwave.

Britain's national forecaster reads: "During the second half of August, there is a greater chance of more settled spells developing, with warmer and drier conditions becoming slightly more likely than the unseasonably unsettled weather of July.

"However, unsettled conditions are never too far away and so there will likely still be some spells of rain or showers for many areas from time to time.

"Overall, temperatures look like they will recover to at least average, or a little above, however any prolonged dry or hot spells appear to be unlikely."

According to GFS weather forecasts, parts of the UK could hit 32C on August 12.

Late August will see a return to traditional summer weather - akin to the major heatwave seen in July last year which broke records. Picture: Getty

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, said the UK will finally experience a delayed start to summer thanks to an Azores high pressure system.

"An Azores high is migrating towards and across us and it all starts this time next week if all goes as currently seen," Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, told the Express.

He continued: "There should be a south to north progress with 32C in south east England by August 12, in my opinion, though, it's still a forecast for now."

"The gradual change is simply down to a change in airstream; cool northerlies at times this week.

"Warm/hot southerlies later next week as the high pressure tracks across us and then out to the east."