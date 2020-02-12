Snow and ice warning ahead of Storm Dennis with 'danger to life' warning in place

Storm Ciara wreaked havoc across the UK last weekend. Picture: PA

Britain is set for another weekend of weather misery as forecasters warn Storm Dennis will bring high winds and heavy rains over a 72-hour period.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the whole weekend across much of England and Wales.

Snow and ice could cause travel disruption as well today before Britain is struck by Storm Dennis.

Cumbria, Northumberland and vast swathes of Scotland have been warned of "blizzard conditions" by the Met Office as snow showers are combined with strong winds.

The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis, is set to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara struck the UK with winds of up to 97mph.

⚠️ We have issued a number of severe weather warnings for the weekend associated with #StormDennis



Here are Saturday's warnings #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/F4uysvtC7w — Met Office (@metoffice) February 12, 2020

Gusts of 50mph are expected, with more than 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations, the Met Office said.

Northern Ireland is covered by a warning of rain from midnight until 8am on Thursday morning, with forecasters saying this could bring transport disruption and flooding to some homes and businesses.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said Storm Dennis, the fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, would bring severe gales and heavy rain that will push east across the country.

He said Saturday is expected to be "the most hazardous day", adding: "Whilst it's going to be very windy, they do look like they will be a touch down to what we saw with Storm Ciara," he added.

"The unsettled weather won't subside massively any time soon".

The weekend's weather runs the risk of bringing further flooding to parts of the country, with the Environment Agency urging people "to stay safe and remain vigilant".

It has also warned people against taking "dangerous" so-called storm selfies.

Predicted heavy rain could also run the risk of further flooding, with 43 warnings still in place in England, six in Scotland and one in Wales following recent heavy rainfall.

Around 730 properties are believed to have been affected by flooding in recent days.

Caroline Douglass, flood duty manager at the agency, said: "River and surface water flooding is possible on Saturday into Sunday due to Storm Dennis and we are advising people to check their flood risk and to stay safe on the coast or when walking or driving near swollen rivers."

