Strict rules on electric car sales will be tweaked following backlash from manufacturers

26 November 2024, 10:25 | Updated: 26 November 2024, 10:26

Strict rules on electric car sales will be tweaked following backlash from manufacturers
Strict rules on electric car sales will be tweaked following backlash from manufacturers. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Strict rules on electric car sales will be tweaked after a backlash from manufacturers, ministers will confirm today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Business Secretary will announce plans for companies to be given more flexibility around how many cars must be sold every year to meet clean eco-targets.

Jonathan Reynolds will tell industry bosses he will bring forward a fast-tracked consultation before Christmas over fears they can't sell enough.

Government rules brought in to try and boost demand for cleaner cars and slash emissions mean that 22 per cent of all new cars sold in the UK this year have to be electric.

And firms get fined £15,000 for every car they don't sell, or offset in other ways.

But the car industry has warned that it is on course to miss the target next year, where it will be hiked to 28 per cent of all sales.

Berlin, Germany. 20th Nov, 2024. A prototype of the Tesla Cybercab stands in a showroom in the Mall of Berlin. Credit: Hannes P. Albert/dpa/Alamy Live News
Berlin, Germany. 20th Nov, 2024. A prototype of the Tesla Cybercab stands in a showroom in the Mall of Berlin. Credit: Hannes P. Albert/dpa/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

They say global demand for new EVs has slowed thanks to increased costs for manufacturers, and government grants being slashed.

LBC understands that ministers could relax the rules around selling more cars abroad, changing the definitions between cars and vans which have stricter rules, or allowing companies to kick back more of the sales into later years.

Read more: Ford to cut 800 jobs in UK due to low demand for electric cars.

Read more: Rebranded Jaguar sparks further backlash after teasing new car model akin to ‘Tesla Cybertruck’

They could also tweak the rules to allow them to sell more hybrids, rather than solely electric cars, or buy more credits from solely electric firms like TESLA.

Volvo recently adjusted its all-EV sales target for 2030, allowing for up to 10% of sales to come from plug-in hybrids.

Ministers may also look again at government grants, which were cut under the Tories, further dampening demand.

Some senior figures in the Department for Business want to reduce the 28% target for next year - but sources in the Department for Transport insist that's not on the cards.

Seat and cupra logos displayed on modern car dealership building
Seat and cupra logos displayed on modern car dealership building. Picture: Alamy

The Business Secretary will launch a fast tracked consultation before Christmas - and it's likely to be sped up to just four or six weeks to consult with industry.

But the government insists they won't be moving back the 2030 date where all new petrol and diesel cars will be banned.

Rishi Sunak kicked that back to 2035 - but this government are sticking firmly to the 2030 date.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Russian T-80 tank in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Ukraine says Russian overnight blitz set new record for number of drones used

Mother left unable to speak and requiring 24-hour care after teen crashed while filming himself driving with no hands

Mother left unable to speak and needing 24-hour care after teen crashed while filming himself driving with no hands

Martin Montgomery, 31, killed his neighbour during a row

WATCH: Moment killer caught burning clothes on BBQ tells police 'fair enough' as they arrest him for murdering neighbour

A protester holds a poster during a rally near the Parliament building in Tbilisi to demand new elections in Georgia

President and opposition boycott first session of Georgia’s new parliament

John Tinniswood

World's oldest man, British World War Two veteran born the same year as the Titanic sank, dies aged 112

Rod Stewart Performs At The O2 Arena, London

Sir Rod Stewart to play legend slot at Glastonbury 2025

'They're all fatsos': Boris Johnson blames the Church of England for obesity crisis

'They're all fatsos': Boris Johnson blames the Church of England for obesity crisis

A pub landlord has revealed why he launched a petition to have Labour call a General Election

Pub landlord reveals why he started viral petition signed by two million people calling for fresh General Election

Exclusive
Leanne Lucas has spoken about the Southport attacks for the first time

‘I lost faith in the world’: Teacher of Southport dance class where three girls were killed speaks for the first time

Emergency crews working to find anymore missing tourists have found three bodies

Three bodies recovered from capsized yacht off Red Sea - with 13 still missing

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the attack

Man in his 30s stabbed 19 times with screwdriver in horror east London mauling near Tube station

Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Philippines investigators summon Duterte over threats against President Marcos

Eight employees at the Nana Backpacker Hostel have reportedly been arrested.

Eight Laos hostel staff arrested after six tourists die in mass 'methanol poisoning'

The bridge in Bareilly

Three cousins die after Google Maps 'told them to drive off unfinished bridge' as they came home from wedding

'Social security is a two way street' says Employment Minister as Starmer vows to 'get Britain working'

'Social security is a two way street' says employment minister as Starmer vows to tackle Britain's 'inactivity spiral'

Supporters of jailed Pakistani former premier Imran Khan confront police firing tear gas in Islamabad

At least six killed in violence as Khan supporters breach Islamabad lockdown

Latest News

See more Latest News

Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing 20-years behind bars.

Family of Brit teen facing 20 years in Dubai prison over fling with 17-year-old girl pleads with country's ruler for help
Rescuers use heavy machinery to search for victims after a landslide in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia

Rescuers recover 20 bodies from flash floods and landslides on Sumatra

A north London road closed for a neighbourhood street party during national bank holiday

New bank holiday 'planned for next year' as Brits 'to get 4-day weekend to celebrate 80th anniversary of WW2'
US Air Force 'actively monitors' unidentified drones over UK RAF bases as fighter jets are spotted circling

US Air Force 'actively monitors' unidentified drones over UK RAF bases as fighter jets are spotted circling
Lebanon Israel

Israeli air strikes kill 31 in Lebanon as leaders draw closer to a ceasefire

Japan South Korea Sado

South Korea holds memorial for forced labourers in Japan

Trump Tariffs

Trump threatens to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

David Lammy has insisted the UK isn't sending troops to Ukraine

Lammy insists UK is not sending troops to Ukraine after Russia cautions against deploying soldiers-for-hire
Donald Trump

Trump calls for China to execute drug dealers as he vows drastic steps against Mexico and Canada 'border invasion'
Parcel theft has increased markedly

Parcel thefts double, with one in 7 homes targeted, as Black Friday warning issued to Brits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month
King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King Charles 'planning tour of India' in latest health boost following cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News