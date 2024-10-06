Labour minister sidesteps questions on future for Sue Gray as rumours swirl over dismissal

Rumours are circling over the future of the PM's Chief of Staff - Sue Gray. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A Labour minister has sidestepped questions over the future of the Sue Gray, the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff.

Ms Gray, the former Whitehall ethics chief who led the Partygate investigation before joining Sir Keir's team ahead of the election, has recently been the target of a series of negative stories.

Peter Kyle MP was quizzed multiple times on LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall over her position.

He responded, stating it was not "appropriate" to comment on public servants "who cannot answer for themselves.

"I hate conversations when I am dragged into publicly speaking about people who cannot talk for themselves."

He further remarked that it was "unfair" that a "war of words" had developed over the issue.

LBC has yet to receive a response from Downing Street after reaching out for comment.

Mr Kyle also described Ms Gray as an "outstanding public servant".

"What I can say is her public service and what she has done for this country, and on behalf of this country, is something that I and this government is very proud of."

Aggie Chambre discusses rumours surrounding Sue Gray's 'dismissal'

LBC's Political Correspondent, Aggie Chambre, commented that "something is afoot," with recent reports suggesting Ms Gray may be on the verge of resigning.

"We're not getting strong denials from people inside the government," she added.

The Times reported that Ms Gray is facing a "rebellion" within Downing Street, with her critics reportedly exploring ways to force her out by Christmas.

The paper also speculated she could be offered a peerage "to smooth her departure," and suggested it’s a matter of "not if, but when" she leaves.

Rumours swirling that Sue Gray is resigning. Radio silence from No10. Cabinet minister Peter Kyle stonewalling. Would be easy enough to deny if there was no truth in it...



Will she be in post in a month's time?



Is she still in post at the moment?



"I can't comment on any… — Natasha Clark (@NatashaC) October 6, 2024

Last month, it was reported that Ms Gray was paid more than the Prime Minister following a pay rise after the general election.

The Chief of Staff asked for and was given a salary of £170,000, according to the BBC.

This means her earnings are some £3,000 more than those of Sir Keir, who is paid around £167,000 from his MP and Prime Minister's salaries.

The BBC said a number of Whitehall sources had briefed the organisation on Ms Gray's salary increase.