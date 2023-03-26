Suella Braverman promises to harden migrants bill with plan to 'ignore European judges' as Commons showdown nears

26 March 2023, 23:05

Braverman is pictured at a housing construction site in Rwanda
Braverman is pictured at a housing construction site in Rwanda. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Suella Braverman has reportedly told Tory rebels she will strengthen the government's migration bill to allow ministers to ignore European judges' rulings on deportations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The home secretary met with backbench rebels on the right of her party over the weekend.

Led by Boris Johnson's former political secretary Danny Kruger, the 50 or so potential opponents of the Illegal Migration Bill have asked for numerous added clauses to the law.

They include allowing ministers to flout European legal advice, bar migrants from protections under Britain's domestic human rights laws and more restrictions to filing appeals, according to The Times.

Braverman has now promised the rebels that she will consider their concerns before the bill becomes law, it reported.

Not a single migrant has been sent to Rwanda for offshore processing since the government announced its flagship migrant policy almost one year ago.

Read more: Laughing gas to be banned as government plans crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Read more: Suella Braverman promises Rwanda deportations 'by summer' as home secretary visits new-build housing for asylum seekers

Danny Kruger is leading a rebel group of 50 to 60 Conservative MPs who believe the Illegal Migration Bill needs hardening
Danny Kruger is leading a rebel group of 50 to 60 Conservative MPs who believe the Illegal Migration Bill needs hardening. Picture: Alamy

The government is also thought to be working with the UN's refugee agency to create a safe route for 20,000 migrants each year.

Centrist Tory rebels led by Tim Loughton are said to be working with Labour on proposing an amendment to the bill, the Telegraph reported.

The Illegal Migration Bill will return to the House of Commons on Monday and will be formally unveiled by Braverman in the coming days.

Kruger told the newspaper: “We are hopeful that the Government will see the sense of further strengthening the Bill, and we are hoping that is what we will get from Suella Braverman at the dispatch box.”

Channel migrants are pictured being processed in Dover
Channel migrants are pictured being processed in Dover. Picture: Alamy

One source told The Times that Braverman had delayed publishing the bill until concerns were addressed, while another denied that she was sympathetic to the rebels' cause.

A government spokesperson said: “The prime minister and the home secretary have worked tirelessly together to come up with a bill that does what’s necessary to stop the boats while complying with international law.

"We do not believe it is necessary to leave the ECHR to stop the boats, and have constructed the legislation carefully [...] to ensure we can get flights off to Rwanda as soon as possible.”

