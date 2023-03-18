Suella Braverman visits possible Rwanda migrant housing as she insists nation will process 'many thousands' of people

Braverman poses for pictures on the balcony of one home which may become housing for migrants. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The home secretary has insisted Rwanda can process 'many thousands' of migrants seeking asylum in Britain as she visited housing blocks in the country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Suella Braverman will meet President Paul Kagame and interior minister Vincent Biruta to discuss the stalled migrant policy during a days-long visit to the central African country.

No migrants have been sent to Rwanda as the deal, signed last April, is stuck in legal limbo.

The Home Office said last July that Rwanda has initial capacity for 200 people, with plans to increase that once flights begin.

Read more: Rishi Sunak 'to give Tories free vote on Boris Johnson’s future' if he's found to have misled MPs over pandemic parties

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell steps down as SNP executive amid membership numbers row

Braverman consults with officials overlooking construction of one building. Picture: Alamy

Braverman said that figure is a "completely false narrative peddled by critics who want to scrap the deal".

She also declared the plan “will act as a powerful deterrent against dangerous and illegal journeys”, including small boat trips across the Channel.

Braverman was criticised for reportedly not inviting journalists from the BBC, the Guardian, the Independent or the Mirror on her excursion.

Reporters from GB News, the Daily Mail, the Telegraph and the Times are in attendance.

Index on Censorship editor Martin Bright said: "[We believe] that access to government ministers, both domestically and as part of international visits, should not be treated as a reward for favourable coverage.”

Braverman is shown inside a flat which could become migrant housing if the Rwanda policy gets through the courts. Picture: Alamy

Braverman this morning visited the Riverside Estate on the outskirts of capital Kigali.

The new housing will be sold to Rwandans and some kept aside for asylum seekers, developers say.

Braverman said as she was shown one flat: “These houses are really beautiful, great quality, really welcoming and I really like your interior designer.

Braverman speaks with Rwandan Minister for Information, Communication and Technology Claudette Irere. Picture: Alamy

“I need some advice for myself."

The government's controversial plan to send migrants to Rwanda is in limbo as asylum seekers were told they can appeal against a Home Office decision to relocate them.

Iranian, Iraqi and Syrian nationals are among those seeking to overturn a High Court ruling in December which dismissed legal bids against the policy.