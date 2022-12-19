Controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful, High Court rules

19 December 2022, 10:41 | Updated: 19 December 2022, 12:16

The Government's Rwanda plan is lawful, the High Court has ruled
The Government's Rwanda plan is lawful, the High Court has ruled. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful, the High Court has ruled.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The arrangement, which allows the UK to send asylum seekers who arrive in the country illegally to the East African country, had been challenged after human rights campaigners attacked the idea.

The legal bid kept the first attempts at flying people out to be called off. The Government claims it will prove a strong enough deterrent that it could clamp down on the small boat crossings in the Channel.

Judges at the High Court ruled it is lawful to send asylum seekers there on Monday, but said eight individual cases will need to be reviewed before they could be deported.

Home secretary Suella Braverman, who previously said it was her "dream" to get the plan going again, said: "We have always maintained that this policy is lawful and today the court has upheld this.

"I am committed to making this partnership [with Rwanda] work – my focus remains on moving ahead with the policy as soon as possible and we stand ready to defend against any further legal challenge."

I am committed to making this partnership [with Rwanda] work – my focus remains on moving ahead with the policy as soon as possible and we stand ready to defend against any further legal challenge.

Lord Justice Lewis said in his ruling: "The court has concluded that it is lawful for the Government to make arrangements for relocating asylum seekers to Rwanda and for their asylum claims to be determined in Rwanda rather than in the United Kingdom.

Suella Braverman described getting the Rwanda plan off the ground as her dream
Suella Braverman described getting the Rwanda plan off the ground as her dream. Picture: Alamy

"On the evidence before this court, the Government has made arrangements with the government of Rwanda which are intended to ensure that the asylum claims of people relocated to Rwanda are properly determined in Rwanda."

But the judge added: "However, the Home Secretary must consider properly the circumstances of each individual claimant.

Read more: Rishi Sunak refuses to give NHS nurses extra cash despite Tory pressure and threats of more strikes

"The Home Secretary must decide if there is anything about each person's particular circumstances which means that his asylum claim should be determined in the United Kingdom or whether there are other reasons why he should not be relocated to Rwanda.

"The Home Secretary has not properly considered the circumstances of the eight individual claimants whose cases we have considered.

"For that reason, the decisions in those cases will be set aside and their cases will be referred back to the Home Secretary for her to consider afresh."

But it is unclear if flights will get the go ahead yet, with the court adjourning its decision on whether an appeal will be allowed to next month.

The policy was retained by Rishi Sunak after he became PM, having supported it during his Tory leadership race against Liz Truss.

Steve Crawshaw, policy advocacy director at Freedom from Torture, said after the ruling: "Today's judgment is obviously deeply troubling in many different ways. It suggests the policy is lawful - but this is an important moment moving forward, because we see the ruling also is that individual cases must be carefully looked at."

Read more: Furious mother of sick child confronts health secretary Steve Barclay over NHS staff being 'worked to the bone'

James Wilson, deputy director of Detention Action, said: "We are disappointed that the High Court has found the removal of refugees to an autocratic state which tortures and kills people is lawful. However, we will fight on.

"The Rwanda policy is brutal and harmful and we will now consider an appeal against today's judgment."

Clare Moseley, founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, said: "We are disappointed with the outcome and are discussing next steps with our legal team. We remain steadfast in our opposition to the Rwanda policy and in our determination to ensure that no refugee is forcibly deported.

"This is the first court to consider the lawfulness of the UK-Rwanda deal. We will consider our position in respect of the Court of Appeal."

She added: "There are potentially thousands more people seeking asylum in the UK who are, right now and in the future, potentially facing the threat of removal to Rwanda under this cruel and unworkable policy.

"The Rwanda plan won't end small boat crossings and it won't keep refugees safe. There is a kinder and more effective way; giving safe passage to refugees in Calais."

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Donald Trump should face criminal charges over US Capitol riot, investigating committee says

Bahamas FTX Bankman Fried Arrested

FTX founder’s hearing adjourned at request of his lawyer

Odhran O'Neill's death was confirmed by Clann Eireann GAC.

Body found in search for 22-year-old Northern Irish kayaker missing in Thailand

R Kelly Manager

R. Kelly manager sentenced to a year in prison for theatre threat

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Woman ‘caught stealing Christmas presents from De Niro home’

Slavery monument

Dutch leader apologises over Netherlands’ role in slave trade

Ichthyosaur

Mystery fossil site ‘could be ancient maternity ward’

Iran

Belgium warns its nationals to leave Iran amid arrests

Government to sue PPE firm linked to Tory peer Michelle Mone for £122m

Government to sue PPE firm linked to Tory peer Michelle Mone for £122m

Thailand ship

Thai navy searching for 31 missing sailors after ship sinks

FTX Bankruptcy

FTX founder expected to drop fight against extradition to US

Drone footage shows widespread celebrations taking place in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires

Incredible drone footage shows mass celebrations in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires following World Cup win

Gabrielle Hutchinson

Female security guard, 23, named as second victim of Brixton Academy horror crush

Canada shooting scene

Five dead and suspect killed in mass shooting in Toronto suburb

Amber Heard has settled her case with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp after lawyers reach deal

Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has issued an apology over Twitter following his column criticising Meghan Markle

Clarkson doesn't say sorry but admits 'putting foot in it' amid backlash over hateful comments about Meghan Markle

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Belfast publican has caused a stir on social media after it emerged he refused to serve a customer a glass of Coke at his Bittles bar.

Belfast publican causes social media stir after refusing to sell glass of Coke at bar renowned for its Guinness
Nicola Sturgeon brands Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle comments 'deeply misogynist' and 'horrible'

Nicola Sturgeon brands Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle comments 'deeply misogynist' and 'horrible'
Steve Barclay was accosted by the mother of a sick child

Furious mother of sick child confronts health secretary Steve Barclay over NHS staff being 'worked to the bone'
Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President re-elected leader of ruling ANC party

Rail chiefs and unions have been slammed by commuters today for running no trains from more than 40 stations in London and the wider South even tough no strike action is being held.

Rail bosses and unions face commuter fury with no services from 40 stations, despite there being no strikes
Antti Kaikkonen

Finland’s defence minister takes paternity leave

Drone strike in Kyiv

Ukrainian capital Kyiv targeted in early morning drone attack

The four boys who died after falling through a frozen lake in Solihull have been named as Thomas Stewart,11, Jack Johnson, 10, Finlay Butler, eight, and Samuel Butler, six.

Four boys who fell into freezing Solihull lake died from drowning, inquest finds

Tiktok 'Medfluencers'

Anger as locum doctors boast about earning £17k a month while nurses use foodbanks and strike over pay
UK temperatures soar to spring levels after bitter cold snap, as forecasters issue rain and flood warnings

UK temperatures soar to spring levels after bitter cold snap, as forecasters issue rain and flood warnings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Britain 'likely' to strike deals with more countries after Rwanda migrant plan ruled lawful
‘I’m done with you’ says Shelagh Fogarty after man says Jeremy Clarkson’s column on Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t violent’

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with feisty caller who believes Jeremy Clarkson's column 'wasn't violent'
Shelagh Fogarty

'Jeremy Clarkson is a circus ringmaster', caller claims

Christine Flack

Caroline Flack’s mother accuses Jeremy Clarkson of ‘firing up' dangerous hate with his comments about Meghan Markle
James O'Brien 19/12/22

Musk bought Twitter to 'say gross things without being called gross' says James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari 19/12/22

Caller ‘fed up’ with explaining racism to white people after Clarkson 'hateful' column

nick ferrari

Nick Ferrari delivers a brutal takedown of 'missing in action' Rishi Sunak

Former Tory MP ‘astonished’ that Sussexes will be invited to King Charles’ coronation

Former Tory MP ‘astonished’ that Sussexes will be invited to King Charles’ coronation

‘The government wants to frame migrants as criminals’ says campaigner

‘The government wants to frame migrants as criminals' campaigner tells Andrew Castle

James asks

James O'Brien: Why do we treat Ukrainian refugees differently from refugees who travel in small boats?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit