Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell steps down as SNP executive amid membership numbers row

18 March 2023, 12:48

Peter Murrell steps down as SNP executive
Peter Murrell steps down as SNP executive. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Nicola Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, has resigned from his role as SNP executive amid a row over membership numbers.

Members of the SNP's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) threatened a vote of no confidence in him, it is understood.

It comes after SNP media chief Murray Foote also stepped down on Friday due to a disagreement over the party's membership numbers.

Mr Murrell has been the party's chief executive for more than 20 years.

Peter Murrell has stepped down from his role
Peter Murrell has stepped down from his role. Picture: Alamy

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Murrell said: "Responsibility for the SNP's responses to media queries about our membership number lies with me as chief executive.

"While there was no intent to mislead, I accept that this has been the outcome. I have therefore decided to confirm my intention to step down as chief executive with immediate effect.

"I had not planned to confirm this decision until after the leadership election.

"However, as my future has become a distraction from the campaign I have concluded that I should stand down now, so the party can focus fully on issues about Scotland's future.

"The election contest is being run by the national secretary and I have had no role in it at any point.

"I am very proud of what has been achieved in my time as chief executive and of the part I have played in securing the electoral success the party has enjoyed over almost two decades.

"Fourteen national election wins is testament to the skills of the dedicated and talented HQ team that I have been privileged to lead.

"They give their all to the party and the independence cause and I thank them for it.

"I have worked for independence all my life and will continue to do so, albeit in a different capacity, until it is achieved - and I do firmly believe that independence is now closer than ever."

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week, it emerged that the party had lost 30,000 members in just over a year.

Mr Foote said that after speaking to the party's HQ, he had issued responses to the media which had "serious issues" and he later decided there was a "serious impediment" to his role.

On Thursday, the party revealed membership as of February 15 this year was 72,186, having fallen from 103,884 in 2021.

