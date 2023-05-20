Suella Braverman 'asked civil servants to help her avoid speeding fine and points on license'

20 May 2023, 20:58 | Updated: 20 May 2023, 21:01

Suella Braverman reportedly asked civil servants to help her avoid getting a fine and points on her license by setting up a private driving awareness course after being caught speeding last summer.
By Chris Samuel

Suella Braverman reportedly asked civil servants to help her avoid getting a fine and points on her license by arranging a private driving awareness course.

It's reported the arrangement would have meant the Home Secretary would not have to attend a course as normal with other motorists, either in-person or online (where her face would be seen by other participants).

After allegedly being issued with a speeding fine by police in the summer of 2022, Ms Braverman is said to have initially opted to attend a course in lieu of points and the fine, with sources telling The Times that the cabinet minister, who earns £150,000-a-year, made the decision over concerns that points on her licence would increase her car insurance premium.

But according the outlet, Ms Braverman asked civil servants to contact the course provider and try to negotiate her receiving a one-on-one session instead.

Civil servants are said to have refused to do so over concerns they were being asked to become involved in Ms Braverman's personal affairs, and were told not to assist her by the Cabinet Office after asking for advice.

One of Ms Braverman's political aides was then reportedly asked by the Home Secretary to help her, and tried to persuade the provider to undertake the online course using an alias or with her camera switched off, but it refused to do so.

According to the paper, sources close to The Home Secretary said she was unaware that these requests were made on her behalf, and repeatedly refused to comment on whether her motivation had been to reduces the chances a member of the public recognising her.

Ms Braverman later choose to accept the three points on her licence.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman departs from number 10, following the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street on May 09, 2023 in London, England.
The report has prompted Labour to call for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to look into the matter.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The home secretary and the prime minister need to both urgently explain what has been going on, including what the prime minister knew when he reappointed her.

“Rishi Sunak was too weak to deal with her the last time she broke the ministerial code, is he still too weak to take action now?

“We need an urgent investigation into what has gone on here”.

The civil service code says they must not "act in a way that is determined by party political considerations" or use "official resources for party political purposes".

It also states that ministers "must uphold the political impartiality of the civil service and not ask civil servants to act in any way which would conflict with the civil service code".

Sources close to Ms Braverman dispute that her actions amounted to any breach of the ministerial code, and insist her decision to accept the points on her license resolved the issue.

Suella Braverman was caught speeding last summer
A source close to the Ms Braverman told the paper: 'Ms Braverman accepted three points for a speeding offence which took place last summer.

"The Cabinet Office was notified of this as requested by Ms Braverman. She was not and is not disqualified from driving."

A cabinet spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on the existence of or content of advice between government departments.”

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple were in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours"

New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’
The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million

Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost £162 million, official figures show

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

