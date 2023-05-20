Breaking News

'This can't go on': Phillip Schofield quits as This Morning host after spat with Holly Willoughby

20 May 2023, 15:15 | Updated: 20 May 2023, 15:57

Phillip Schofield has quit
Phillip Schofield has quit. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Phillip Schofield has stepped down from This Morning after falling out with co-presenter Holly Willoughby.

The star, who has worked on the show for over 20 years, had carried on fronting the ITV programme this week but has now decided to step back.

He said on social media: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning, but recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

Phillip Schofield had worked on the show for over two decades
Phillip Schofield had worked on the show for over two decades. Picture: Getty

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

"I'd like to thank everyone what has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Mr Schofield's departure comes amid reports of a rift between himself and co-presenter of 14 years Holly Willoughby
Mr Schofield's departure comes amid reports of a rift between himself and co-presenter of 14 years Holly Willoughby. Picture: Getty

His departure comes after reports of a rift with co-presenter Holly Willoughby, whom the 61-year-old had hosted the show with for 14 years.

Mr Schofield recently returned to the programme after taking pre-planned leave around his brother Timothy's sex abuse trial last month.

Holly Willoughby said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

ITV’s managing director, media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said: “Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.

Ms Willoughby thanked the presenter and said the 'sofa won’t feel the same without him'.
Ms Willoughby thanked the presenter and said the 'sofa won’t feel the same without him'. Picture: Getty

“This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”

ITV said Ms Willoughby will stay on as a presenter on the popular daytime magazine programme, and will be joined by a "members of the This Morning family".

