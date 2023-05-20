Police seize 15 'American Bully XL dogs' and arrest woman after father, 37, mauled to death in Leigh

20 May 2023, 13:09 | Updated: 20 May 2023, 13:37

Mr Hogg was mauled to death in Leigh
Mr Hogg was mauled to death in Leigh. Picture: Social media/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Police have seized 15 dogs and arrested a second person after a 37-year-old father was mauled to death by an American Bully XL.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers rushed to Westleigh Lane in Leigh at about 9pm on Thursday to find Jonathan Hogg with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a dangerously out of control dog.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death.

Now, Greater Manchester Police said it has seized 15 dogs - six adults and nine puppies - after searching two houses which are believed to be the same breed that attacked Mr Hogg.

During the investigation, a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Detective Chief Inspector John Davies said: "GMP officers searched two houses and seized 15 dogs (six adults and nine puppies) believed to be the same breed as that which attacked Jonathan. These dogs are now being cared for at a specialist facility.

"Items totalling a value of £37,500 believed to be the result of criminal proceeds have been seized."

Mr Hogg had just become a father again.

Jonathan Hogg, 37, died after being mauled by an American Bully XL dog earlier
Jonathan Hogg, 37, died after being mauled by an American Bully XL dog earlier. Picture: Social media

His devastated widow Liberty Farrimond, 24, told the Daily Mail: "We've just had a baby and now I've got to explain to our kids why their dad is gone."

An eyewitness who owns a nearby business said: "My son was burning rubbish and the dog started barking at him.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

"The dog minder came out and started petting it, just telling it to shush, and then he started play fighting with it - but it suddenly turned on him.

"The minder shouted 'help me' to my lad, who tried to stop what was happening by throwing stones at the dog but it had got out of hand by then. It just happened in minutes."

He told The Sun his son called 999 and has been left traumatised.

The dog was killed by police, who have seized 15 of the same breed
The dog was killed by police, who have seized 15 of the same breed. Picture: Google Maps

Mr Hogg was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Friday morning. He leaves two children, one aged four months and another aged two.

Despite the efforts of armed officers to subdue the dog, it posed a significant risk to the public and was humanely killed, police said.

Read more: 'Peace will become closer today': Zelenskyy embraces Sunak as he thanks the West for F-16 fighters at G7 summit

Read more: Phillip Schofield's brother Timothy jailed for 12 years for ‘sickening offences’ that left victim ‘numb to life’

Ms Farrimond said: "He was an amazing dad. He would have done anything for them. He was a stay-at-home dad and loved being around his kids.

"Now they've had that taken away by a dog. Our daughter turns two on Sunday, and he should be there. It's not fair."

She added: "He was so well known and everybody loved him - that's all he ever said, about how much he adored his friends and kids."

His family said in a police statement: "Jonathan was a well-loved, sensitive, and kind person who will never know how loved and appreciated he was by everyone who knew him.

"We have been inundated with messages of support and we ask for privacy at this time to come to terms with our loss."

Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan district said: "Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this attack.

"Our officers and our partners are currently supporting the victim’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

"We recognise this incident will rightly cause concern within the local area and we would like to reassure the public that we explored every possible avenue to protect the local community and the animal involved.

"We would urge members of the public to please come forward if they have any information in regard to this incident, any information you may have may be a huge help to our investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to report it to GMP on 101 quoting log 3769 of 18/05/2023. You can also report information online using the ‘report’ tool.

Alternatively, report information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jonathan Hogg, 37, died after being mauled by an American Bully XL dog earlier

Father, 37, mauled to death by American Bully XL 'was looking after the animal before it turned on him'

Fuse ODG has submitted an official complaint

Musician Fuse ODG says Met Police 'racially profiled' him after being hauled out of car and handcuffed in Brixton

Mr Zelenskyy is visiting G7 leaders

'Peace will become closer today': Zelenskyy embraces Sunak as he thanks the West for F-16 fighters at G7 summit

Zimbabwe Prisoners Amnesty

Thousands of prisoners freed in Zimbabwe under presidential amnesty

Greece Elections

Greeks prepare to vote as PM Mitsotakis seeks second term

Holly reportedly wants Alison Hammond in

'What Holly Willoughby wants, she gets': This Morning star lines up Alison Hammond to replace Phillip Schofield

Russian troops are being thrown into the meatgrinder

'Disposable' Russian troops plied with drugs then unleashed in suicide missions against Ukraine in brutal new tactics

Italy Biennale Architecture

Ghanaian-Scottish architect explores decolonisation at Venice show

Andrew is under pressure to leave the Royal Lodge

Andrew 'will not leave Royal Lodge mansion and believes King Charles won't force him out by turning off the power'

Colombia Plane Crash Children

Search for four children in Amazon jungle after plane crash

GPs are asking to be able to give express services for fee-paying NHS customers at a professional conference yesterday

GPs ask to be able to charge patients for quicker services in conference motion

Inflation and energy bills will come down simultaneously in a welcome double boost for Brits and the Tory Government

Inflation and energy price cap to be slashed next week in double boost for Brits' finances

Myanmar Asia Cyclone

Official death toll from Cyclone Mocha at least 145 in Myanmar

Obit Jim Brown Football

All-time NFL great running back and social activist Jim Brown dead at 87

Four year old Keegan Fettis was Gemma Hobbins’ (top right) son.

Boy, 4, pictured for first time after being killed in car crash along with mother and her friend

Lloyds Banking Group is trying to entice more workers back into the office after the home-working revolution brought on by the pandemic.

Lloyds Banking Group slammed for trialling hybrid-working with two days in the office

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cop26 – Glasgow

Barack Obama and Stephen Colbert among 500 Americans banned from going to Russia

Joe Biden has backed plans for jets for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes Joe Biden backing plan to help Ukraine with fighter jets

NASA Selects Blue Origin for Astronaut Mission to the Moon

Nasa picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers for moonwalkers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been contacted by King Charles

King Charles 'has not spoken' to Prince Harry since 'near catastrophic' car chase with Meghan in New York
Jonathan Hogg, 37, died after being mauled by an American Bully XL dog earlier

Man, 37, who died after dog attack in Greater Manchester named as suspect, 24, arrested

The USS Paul Hamilton is seen after passing through the Strait of Hormuz

Middle East-based US, British and French naval chiefs transit Strait of Hormuz

Election 2024 Scott

Senator Tim Scott launches official bid as Republican candidate for president

Carrie Johnson is pregnant for a third time

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie is pregnant with third child and will give birth 'in just a few weeks'
Slovakia Journalist Killed

Slovak court acquits businessman in retrial over 2018 murder of journalist

Sarah De Meulemeester

Police officer jailed after paralysing boy by smashing into him while speeding

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple were in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours"

New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’
The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million

Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost £162 million, official figures show

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

'Progress has been painfully slow': EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments
Just Stop Oil's Alex de Koning and Andrew Castle had a heated debate.

'That is climate catastrophisation': Just Stop Oil rep and Andrew Castle have a heated debate
James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI
Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer
Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy
Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Labour feels like a government in waiting as authority in British politics shifts
UCU GC Jo Grady

Marking boycott may run past September, university union leader tells Tom Swarbrick

Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Ministers need to fix 'industrial car crash' caused by post-Brexit economy

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit