'Peace will become closer today': Zelenskyy embraces Sunak as he thanks the West for F-16 fighters at G7 summit

20 May 2023, 10:35

Mr Zelenskyy is visiting G7 leaders
Mr Zelenskyy is visiting G7 leaders. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has joined G7 leaders in Japan and said "peace will become closer" after he was granted permission to receive F-16 fighter jets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Ukrainian president has lobbied the West to allow Kyiv's air force access to the American warplane for months.

US President Joe Biden, who has been meeting with Rishi Sunak and other leaders in Hiroshima, has removed the final obstacles that will allow countries to send the "Fighting Falcon" for use against Vladimir Putin's invaders.

"Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today," Mr Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

He embraced Mr Sunak as he arrived on Saturday.

He will also join leaders from France, Italy, Germany, Japan and Canada, as well as the EU - some of his country's most important sources of military, financial and diplomatic support in the war.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

President Zelenskyy embraced Rishi Sunak
President Zelenskyy embraced Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy

Kyiv, which relies on Soviet aircraft, has repeatedly lobbied for Western jets.

The F-16 is widely used in the US and other militaries, though the UK, which flies the Eurofighter Typhoon and the newer, highly-advanced F-35, does not operate it.

Ukrainian pilots will now be trained on the platform ahead of any transfer, which legally requires US approval.

Read more: Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes Joe Biden backing plan to help Ukraine with fighter jets

Russia has put out bellicose rhetoric every time new equipment is transferred that will hamper its bloody invasion. Its deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko warned of "colossal risks" for the West.

Mr Sunak tweeted: "Welcome announcement that the US will approve the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

"The UK will work together with the USA and the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs. We stand united."

Mr Zelenskyy will also get the chance to speak with Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister who is visiting in his role as G20 chairman.

F-16s can now be sent to Ukraine's air force
F-16s can now be sent to Ukraine's air force. Picture: Alamy

India has not backed Ukraine like the West, deliberately charting a course between it and Russia.

Away from Ukraine, Mr Sunak has been expected to speak to European leaders about small boat crossings, one of his key priorities.

The leaders are thrashing out a plan to stop Russia and China from meddling in their economies and stopping financial "coercion".

Read more: 'Disposable' Russian troops plied with drugs then unleashed in suicide missions against Ukraine in brutal new tactics

China previously stopped importing goods from Lithuania after it recognised Taiwan.

Mr Sunak said: "We should be clear-eyed about the growing challenge we face. China is engaged in a concerted and strategic economic contest.

"And when Russia weaponised Europe's energy supplies, it was a sign of what can happen when we rely too much on states who don’t share our values."

G7 Summit

President Biden ‘endorses F-16 training for Ukrainians’

