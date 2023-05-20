Breaking News

Man City win third successive Premier League title after Arsenal stumble at Nottingham Forest

Man City have been crowned Premier League champions for the third year in a row after title challengers Arsenal lost away to Nottingham Forest. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Man City have been crowned Premier League champions for the third year in a row after title challengers Arsenal lost away to Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal needed a win at Forest's City Ground to keep their faint hope of an elusive league title alive, but fell to a 1-0 defeat, sealing the race for City.

The defeat means City now has a four-point lead on Arsenal with only one game left to play.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

City are on track to win an historic treble, as they seek to add the Champions League and FA Cup to their league win this season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta cuts a dejected figure during his side's title-deciding defeat. Picture: Getty

The feat hasn't been achieved since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United won all three trophies in the 1998/99 season.

City fans celebrate outside the Etihad Stadium after Pep Guardiola's men became champions once more. Picture: Getty

City will face Chelsea at home on Sunday for their final league fixture, before taking on arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup Final on June 3, followed by the Champions League final against Inter Milan a week later.

Read more: 'This can't go on': Phillip Schofield quits as This Morning host after spat with Holly Willoughby

Read more: Head of Russia's Wagner group claims full control of Bakhmut as Ukraine says 'fighting still going on'

Forest's win ensured they will avoid relegation this season, having been promoted back to the top flight for the first time since 1999 last season.