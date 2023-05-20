Breaking News

Man City win third successive Premier League title after Arsenal stumble at Nottingham Forest

20 May 2023, 19:50 | Updated: 20 May 2023, 20:19

Man City have been crowned Premier League champions for the third year in a row after title challengers Arsenal lost away to Nottingham Forest.
Man City have been crowned Premier League champions for the third year in a row after title challengers Arsenal lost away to Nottingham Forest. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Man City have been crowned Premier League champions for the third year in a row after title challengers Arsenal lost away to Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal needed a win at Forest's City Ground to keep their faint hope of an elusive league title alive, but fell to a 1-0 defeat, sealing the race for City.

The defeat means City now has a four-point lead on Arsenal with only one game left to play.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

City are on track to win an historic treble, as they seek to add the Champions League and FA Cup to their league win this season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta cuts a dejected figure during his side's title-deciding defeat
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta cuts a dejected figure during his side's title-deciding defeat. Picture: Getty

The feat hasn't been achieved since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United won all three trophies in the 1998/99 season.

City fans celebrate outside the Etihad Stadium after Pep Guardiola's men became champions once more.
City fans celebrate outside the Etihad Stadium after Pep Guardiola's men became champions once more. Picture: Getty

City will face Chelsea at home on Sunday for their final league fixture, before taking on arch-rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup Final on June 3, followed by the Champions League final against Inter Milan a week later.

Read more: 'This can't go on': Phillip Schofield quits as This Morning host after spat with Holly Willoughby

Read more: Head of Russia's Wagner group claims full control of Bakhmut as Ukraine says 'fighting still going on'

Forest's win ensured they will avoid relegation this season, having been promoted back to the top flight for the first time since 1999 last season.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan says says he has been left with PTSD after dealing with regular death threats, terror attacks and disasters.

Sadiq Khan says death threats and dealing with disasters and terror attacks left him with PTSD

Spain Zaragoza F18 Accident

F-18 fighter jet crashes at Zaragoza airbase as pilot ejects successfully

The closures will take place in August

Barclays announce 12 more bank branches across England and Wales will close in August - the full list

Fighting in Bakhmut

Russian private army head claims his forces have control of Bakhmut

Daniel Penny

Republican hopefuls defend Marine who put NYC subway rider in fatal chokehold

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner has said his forces have taken full control of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, following the conflict's longest battle, but Ukrainian officials deny the claim.

Head of Russia's Wagner group claims full control of Bakhmut as Ukraine says 'fighting still going on'

Phillip Schofield has quit

'This can't go on': Phillip Schofield quits as This Morning host after spat with Holly Willoughby

Children have been arrested for horrendous crimes

Children as young as 10 arrested for rape, child abuse images and murder, shocking figures reveal

Mr Hogg was mauled to death in Leigh

Police seize 15 'American Bully XL dogs' and arrest woman after father, 37, mauled to death in Leigh

Jonathan Hogg, 37, died after being mauled by an American Bully XL dog earlier

Father, 37, mauled to death by American Bully XL 'was looking after the animal before it turned on him'

Fuse ODG has submitted an official complaint

Musician Fuse ODG says Met Police 'racially profiled' him after being hauled out of car and handcuffed in Brixton

Mr Zelenskyy is visiting G7 leaders

'Peace will become closer today': Zelenskyy embraces Sunak as he welcomes permission for F-16 fighters at G7 summit

Zimbabwe Prisoners Amnesty

Thousands of prisoners freed in Zimbabwe under presidential amnesty

Greece Elections

Greeks prepare to vote as PM Mitsotakis seeks second term

Holly reportedly wants Alison Hammond in

'What Holly Willoughby wants, she gets': This Morning star lines up Alison Hammond to replace Phillip Schofield

Russian troops are being thrown into the meatgrinder

'Disposable' Russian troops plied with drugs then unleashed in suicide missions against Ukraine in brutal new tactics

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy Biennale Architecture

Ghanaian-Scottish architect explores decolonisation at Venice show

Andrew is under pressure to leave the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'will not quit Royal Lodge mansion and believes King Charles won't force him out by turning off the power'
Colombia Plane Crash Children

Search for four children in Amazon jungle after plane crash

GPs are asking to be able to give express services for fee-paying NHS customers at a professional conference yesterday

GPs ask to be able to charge patients for quicker services in conference motion

Inflation and energy bills will come down simultaneously in a welcome double boost for Brits and the Tory Government

Inflation and energy price cap to be slashed next week in double boost for Brits' finances

Myanmar Asia Cyclone

Official death toll from Cyclone Mocha at least 145 in Myanmar

Obit Jim Brown Football

All-time NFL great running back and social activist Jim Brown dead at 87

Four year old Keegan Fettis was Gemma Hobbins’ (top right) son.

Boy, 4, pictured for first time after being killed in car crash along with mother and her friend
Lloyds Banking Group is trying to entice more workers back into the office after the home-working revolution brought on by the pandemic.

Lloyds Banking Group slammed for trialling hybrid-working with two days in the office

Cop26 – Glasgow

Barack Obama and Stephen Colbert among 500 Americans banned from going to Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said the couple were in a "relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours"

New York police say Harry and Meghan car chase was ‘a bit chaotic’ but not ‘near catastrophic’
The Queen's funeral and lying in state cost £162 million

Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost £162 million, official figures show

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita calls for vaping to be made 'socially toxic'

Sangita Myska makes an impassioned plea to make vaping 'socially toxic'

EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

'Progress has been painfully slow': EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments
Just Stop Oil's Alex de Koning and Andrew Castle had a heated debate.

'That is climate catastrophisation': Just Stop Oil rep and Andrew Castle have a heated debate
James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI
Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer
Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy
Keir Starmer

Labour needs to give the public 'answers' if they want to win the next General Election, former No.10 strategist says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Labour feels like a government in waiting as authority in British politics shifts
UCU GC Jo Grady

Marking boycott may run past September, university union leader tells Tom Swarbrick

Harry and Meghan New York

Nick Ferrari caller wishes to 'erase' Meghan and Harry and their 'attention-seeking methods from our lives'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit