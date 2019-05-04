Supermarket Under Fire Over "Gay Sandwich"

4 May 2019, 14:58 | Updated: 4 May 2019, 15:00

M&S has launched the controversial snack for Pride.
M&S has launched the controversial snack for Pride. Picture: M&S

Marks & Spencer have revealed their take on an inclusive sandwich by adding in guacamole to help spell out the acronym LGBT - Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato.

The supermarket are facing accusations of exploiting LGBT community after introducing the "gay sandwich" to help celebrate Pride.

The sandwich, sold in a rainbow-coloured box, similar to the pride flag, is bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich with added guacamole, marketed as an LGBT.

An M&S spokesman said: "M&S Food is celebrating Pride season this year and has launched a special limited-edition LGBTQ+ sandwich."

The supermarket said that to celebrate Pride they were donating £10,000 to akt the national LGBTQ+ Youth Homelessness charity.

While some people were pleased at the new snack, others felt it was making a mockery of LGBT people.

One Twitter user said: “I don’t like comparing my sexual preference to a sandwich.” While others didn't seem to mind.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Sacked Gavin Williamson accuses PM of 'shabby and discredited witch hunt'

Woman dies after 'being struck by horse costume' at Padstow celebrations

Ancient tomb discovered in Egypt dating back 2,500 years

Huawei security leak did not break secrecy law, Met Police say

Maggot ice cream touted as eco-friendly alternative to traditional dairy-made treat

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?