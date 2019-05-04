Supermarket Under Fire Over "Gay Sandwich"

M&S has launched the controversial snack for Pride. Picture: M&S

Marks & Spencer have revealed their take on an inclusive sandwich by adding in guacamole to help spell out the acronym LGBT - Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato.

The supermarket are facing accusations of exploiting LGBT community after introducing the "gay sandwich" to help celebrate Pride.

The sandwich, sold in a rainbow-coloured box, similar to the pride flag, is bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich with added guacamole, marketed as an LGBT.

An M&S spokesman said: "M&S Food is celebrating Pride season this year and has launched a special limited-edition LGBTQ+ sandwich."

The supermarket said that to celebrate Pride they were donating £10,000 to akt the national LGBTQ+ Youth Homelessness charity.

While some people were pleased at the new snack, others felt it was making a mockery of LGBT people.

shame on the good folks over at @marksandspencer for turning our culture and identity into a sandwich. making an absolute mockery of lgbtq people #lgbtq #lgbt #queer #pride pic.twitter.com/PA7Q1nrXfG — baby you're a rich man (@robynetzan) May 2, 2019

One Twitter user said: “I don’t like comparing my sexual preference to a sandwich.” While others didn't seem to mind.