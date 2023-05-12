Supermarkets insist 'food prices have peaked' after 'stubbornly high' grocery costs blamed for interest rate rise

12 May 2023, 00:01

The Bank of England raised interest rates for the 12th time in a row on Thursday
The Bank of England raised interest rates for the 12th time in a row on Thursday. Picture: Getty/BoE
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Supermarkets have told the government that food prices have peaked in the UK and that shoppers should start to see a fall in price in the coming months.

Ministers were met by leading supermarkets in the UK after the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey blamed stubbornly high food prices for driving inflation, impacting its decision to raise interest rates once again.

It comes after the Bank of England increased its interest rate to 4.5 per cent on Thursday, taking the rate to its highest level since 2008.

"Supermarkets in Britain are highly competitive but the wholesale price of goods has increased significantly due to energy and labour costs," a government source told The Times.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey. Picture: Getty

It was the 12th time in a row that the bank took the decision to raise interest rates, which was "terrible" for people on variable mortgages, and "mortgage prisoners" - those unable to move their mortgage providers, according to Martin Lewis.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis told Andrew Marr: "For those coming off fixes, if you can get a cheaper deal, this has very little impact, because future rises are already factored in.

"And if you look at the mortgages, interestingly, five-year fixes are cheaper than two year fixes. What's called an inverse yield curve."

Martin lewis tells Andrew Marr rise in interest rates is 'devastating' news

It comes after it was revealed that the price of British food staples, including cheddar cheese, white bread and porridge oats, have soared compared with one year ago.

The price of cheddar cheese has seen the largest increase, rising by an average of 28.3 per cent across Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose.

In one case, Dragon Welsh Mature Cheddar (180g) at Asda increased by 80 per cent in the three months to the end of March last year (£1 to £1.80).

Overall, food inflation has continued to increase, rising to 17.2 per cent in March - up from 16.5 per cent in February, according to Which?

Read More: Rate rise to have 'limited' effect on most, Martin Lewis says - but it's 'terrible' news for 'mortgage prisoners'

Read More: Interest rates rise to 4.5%, the highest level since global financial crisis 15 years ago

Asked if rates have peaked, Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, told Andrew that financial markets are expecting further increases.

He added: "And the extent to which inflation really does seem to become embedded may lead the bank to do more.

"So, I'm not saying we will get more increases, but I think relative to expectations a few months ago, which thought we would be peaking at 4.25% or 4.5% where we are now, there's more chance, actually, than there was a couple of months ago that there, I'm afraid, might still be further to go."

IFS director on public sector pay

Meanwhile, speaking after the rise, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Bank of England had predicted that the government was on course to meet its target of halving inflation this year, but said it was not "automatic".

Asked whether he was confident of meeting Mr Sunak's inflation target, Mr Hunt said: "The Bank of England is predicting that we will hit the inflation target.

"But there has never been anything automatic about hitting it.

"That is why it is so important, if we're going to bring certainty back to family finance, stop prices rising, that we stick to our plan to halve it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump sexually abused magazine columnist and guilty of defamation New York civil case finds

Donald Trump appeals $5m verdict after jury says he sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll

Election 2024 Trump

Trump appealing against sexual abuse verdict and five million dollar award

Phillip Schofield has broken his silence on the rumours

'The last few weeks haven’t been easy': Phil Schofield breaks silence amid rumours of feud with Holly Willougby

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44bn in October

Elon Musk hires unnamed woman to replace him as Twitter CEO

Jordan Neely killing graffiti

Ex-marine who held man in fatal chokehold on subway to face manslaughter charge

Abrams M1A1 tank

US Abrams tanks arrive in Germany ready for Ukrainian crews to train

Sarkozy with Gaddafi

Prosecutors bid to put Sarkozy in the dock over Gaddafi campaign funds

Twitter logo

Elon Musk appoints mystery woman to take over running of Twitter

Alun Kyte

'Midlands Ripper' given third life sentence for sexually abusing a nine-year-old schoolboy

New Jersey meteorite

Rock that smashed through house roof was rare meteorite, say scientists

The gig took place at the Deaf Institute in Manchester

Scottish indie group The View storm off stage after fight breaks out between band members

Ukrainian gran ship off coast of Turkey

Ukraine seeks to extend special deal to continue exporting grain

Dylan Mulvaney has suffered from sleepless nights after the backlash to her Bud Light partnership

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney 'suffering sleepless nights' after Bud Light sponsorship backlash

Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey (L) and Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham (R)

'We've sunk into a pit of dysfunctional politics': Andy Burnham urges Labour to consider PR voting amid coalition talk

Tesla driving system

Tesla wrong to call automated driving system ‘Autopilot’, says US official

Martin Lewis

Rate rise to have 'limited' effect on most, Martin Lewis says - but it's 'terrible' news for 'mortgage prisoners'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rolf Harris and his wife are understood to be receiving constant care at their home

Rolf Harris 'very sick and unwell' amid neck cancer battle as ambulance spotted outside his home
LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Inflation falling could change the political atmosphere leading up to the next general election
Robert De Niro recently revealed he had fathered his seventh child

Robert De Niro reveals name of his seventh child as Hollywood actor shares sweet first picture
Germany Explosion

Man detained over blast which injured firefighters and police officers

Joe Biden visited Ireland last month

Joe Biden says he went to Ireland 'to make sure the Brits didn't screw around'

Jordan Walker-Brown is paralysed from the waist down after being struck with a Taser.

Met officer cleared of GBH after man left paralysed after being Tasered

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
Ms Chambers was arrested at the Coronation after standing near some protesters

Royal superfan locked up for 13 hours during Coronation after standing near protesters

Press intrusion led to "huge bouts of depression and paranoia" for Prince Harry.

Prince Harry suffered 'huge bouts of depression and paranoia' and his inner circle shrank due to press intrusion
Yevgeny Prigozhin has unleashed a veiled rant allegedly against Vladimir Putin

Russia's influential Wagner Group mercenary chief 'threatens Putin' in explosive rant after disastrous setbacks in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate, William, Harry and Meghan on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.

Harry and Meghan's rift with 'furious' William and Kate 'never going to be healed'

Kate wore Diana's earrings in subtle tribute at the Coronation

Kate's subtle tribute to Princess Diana by wearing Coronation earrings 'wrong way round'

Penny Mordaunt revealed she took painkillers to carry the ceremonial swords of state

Penny Mordaunt reveals she took painkillers to help her wield ceremonial swords during King's Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight With Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit