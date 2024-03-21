Takeaway worker who used £2bn Bitcoin to rent £17,000-a-month London house faces jail over money laundering charge

21 March 2024, 08:51 | Updated: 21 March 2024, 08:58

Jian Wen was convicted in relation to 150 Bitcoin being laundered which is worth around £7.5 million
Jian Wen was convicted in relation to 150 Bitcoin being laundered which is worth around £7.5 million. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

A former takeaway worker found with Bitcoin wallets worth over £2bn has been convicted of a money laundering offence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jian Wen, 42, was living above a Chinese restaurant in Leeds where she worked before she became involved in a criminal racket.

She was convicted of a crime linked to money laundering allegedly linked to an investment fraud in China, prosecutors said.

In 2017, she moved into a six-bedroom house in north London which cost more than £17,000 a month in rent.

She posed as an employee of an international jewellery business and moved her son to the UK to go to private school, the CPS said.

Wen rented a six-bedroom home in north London for £17,000-a-month
Wen rented a six-bedroom home in north London for £17,000-a-month. Picture: Metropolitan Police

That year, she tried to buy expensive houses in London, but struggled to pass money-laundering checks and her claim to have earned millions mining Bitcoin were not believed.

Two years later, she bought properties in Dubai and spent tens of thousands on jewellery.

She was convicted this week of  entering into or becoming concerned in a money laundering arrangement at Southwark Crown Court. She is due to be sentenced on May 10.

Her charge concerned a link to the laundering of 150 Bitcoin worth around £7.5 million.

Read more: Kate's private hospital 'under investigation for delaying report' of staff 'trying to look at her medical records'

Read more: Mental health awareness 'may have gone too far', says Mel Stride, with 150,000 to be helped into work

Police discovered piles of cash
Police discovered piles of cash. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The Met police said the investigation had been linked to a wider fraudulent operation - and had seized more than 61,000 Bitcoin - thought to be the biggest ever of its kind.

Andrew Penhale, Chief Crown Prosecutor, said: “Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used by organised criminals to disguise and transfer assets, so that fraudsters may enjoy the benefits of their criminal conduct. This case, involving the largest cryptocurrency seizure in the UK, illustrates the scale of criminal proceeds available to those fraudsters.

She also bought property in Dubai and spent tens of thousands on jewellery
She also bought property in Dubai and spent tens of thousands on jewellery. Picture: Metropolitan Police

“Although the original fraudster remains at large, the Metropolitan Police and CPS have successfully secured a money laundering conviction against Jian Wen, an individual employed to launder criminal proceeds. The CPS will now work to ensure, through criminal confiscation and civil proceedings, that the criminal assets remain beyond the fraudsters’ reach.

“The CPS is committed to working closely with law enforcement and investigatory authorities, to bring to justice individuals and companies who engage in laundering criminal proceeds through cryptocurrency."

Texts showing her purchase of a property in Dubai
Texts showing her purchase of a property in Dubai. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Prins, whose team led the investigation, said: “Thanks to the hard work and perseverance of highly skilled detectives in the Met, we have been able to disrupt a sophisticated economic crime operation – the sheer scale of which demonstrates how international criminals seek to exploit cryptocurrency for illegal purposes.

“Our team have helped secure justice and have persevered to trace this Bitcoin and identify the criminality it was linked to.

“This verdict and lengthy five-year investigation demonstrates that we’ll leave no stone unturned in our pursuit to catch criminals who look to enjoy the proceeds of illicit funds – no matter how complex the case.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ben Wallace has spoken out on the Garrick Club row

'If men want to get together in a club, it's up to them': Ben Wallace says Garrick Club members should be 'left alone'

The Princess of Wales with families as she promotes her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood

Princess Kate focusing on her 'lifetime project' as she works from home amid hopes for Easter royal return

A firefighter stands among the debris after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia fires 31 missiles at Kyiv in first attack on Ukrainian capital in 44 days

The husband of Julie Goodyear gives a heartbreaking update into her health

Husband of Julie Goodyear talks of watching her 'slowly fading away' following dementia diagnosis

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, left, and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara answer questions during a news conference at Dodger Stadium in December in Los Angeles

LA Dodgers baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter sacked after theft claims

Amichai Chikli said London is the West's most anti-Semitic city

London is 'the most anti-Semitic city in the West', Israeli minister claims

Hig

Harry Potter and the health and safety breach: 'Hogwarts Express' train service suspended

The world's population is expected to fall for the first time since the Black Death by the middle of the century

‘Dramatic’ decline in birth rates mean world’s population could fall for the first time since the Black Death

Aryna Sabalenka has broken her silence on the death of Konstantin Koltsov

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka breaks silence after death of ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

Mental health culture 'may have gone too far', Mel Stride says

Mental health awareness 'may have gone too far', says Mel Stride, with 150,000 to be helped into work

Kate underwent treatment at the London Clinic earlier this year

Kate's private hospital 'under investigation for delaying report' of staff 'trying to look at her medical records'

Indonesia Rohingya Muslims

Dozens of refugees rescued in Indonesia after night on hull of capsized boat

Tina O'Brien has been caught up in a fight outside her home

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien 'caught in the middle of brawl with teenage girls outside her home'

Robinho will serve a nine-year sentence in Brazil.

Former Manchester City and Brazil star Robinho to serve nine-year prison sentence for rape

South Korea Doctors Protest

South Korea will suspend the licences of striking junior doctors next week

New Zealand Recession

New Zealand slips into its second recession in 18 months as economy contracts

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Rwanda bill suffered multiple defeats in the House of Lords.

First flights to Rwanda ‘delayed until June’ after House of Lords inflicts series of new defeats on bill
Doug Barrowman was cleared of any wrongdoing in the trial.

Michelle Mone’s husband Doug Barrowman cleared of any wrongdoing in tax fraud trial in Spain
Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

King Charles’ medical records not accessed during ‘data breach’ of Princess Kate’s notes at the London Clinic
Lacey Fletcher's parents were jailed for 40 years altogether.

Parents of woman found ‘melted into maggot-infested sofa’ jailed 40 years for manslaughter

Soccer – International Friendly – Ukraine v Brazil – Pride Park

Ex-footballer Robinho must serve nine-year jail term for rape in Brazil – judges

M Emmet Walsh has died aged 88.

Blade Runner and Knives Out star M Emmet Walsh dies aged 88 after suffering cardiac arrest

Prince Louis can be 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla has joked

Prince Louis is 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla jokes as she continues to step in for King amid cancer treatment
Hospital Shooting Inmate

US police hunt for white supremacist prisoner after escape from hospital

Famine Explainer

Armed gangs launch new attacks in suburbs of Haitian capital

Huge crowds at Waterloo Station during a train strike

Full list of rail and tube strikes in April and May as London Underground workers announce Easter holidays walkout

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton has reportedly been made aware of the alleged hospital breach

Three London Clinic staff members under investigation over 'attempts to access Princess Kate's medical records'
Downing Street has urged the public to 'get behind the Princess of Wales'.

Leave Kate alone: Downing Street urges public to 'get behind Princess' as she recovers from abdominal surgery
Got a keen eye for detail? The palace is hiring a communications assistant

Buckingham Palace hiring £25k communications assistant as scrutiny continues into royal handling of Kate rumours

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit