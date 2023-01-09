Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis dies aged 29 as police investigate ‘potential homicide’

Taylor Lewis, 29, (right) from reality series Teen Mom 2, has died aged 29. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A former star of MTV reality TV show Teen Mom 2 has been found dead at the age of 29 in a suspected homicide.

Taylor Lewis was found dead on January 5 at a hotel in Eden, North Carolina by a housekeeper.

The official cause of death is still not known but police have said they are investigating a ‘potential homicide’.

Her sister told US publications that police are looking into footage that showed two men with Taylor in the hotel before she was found dead a few hours later.

Other reports suggest she might have died from a drug overdose after having battled addiction in the past.

Friends have paid tribute with fellow reality star Jenelle Evans, 31, posting message of condolence on social media.

Her former best friend wrote: “We were once best friends and we went our separate ways because of the diff crowds we chose to hangout with.

“I wanted to see you eventually flourish as a woman from a distance but was always rooting for you. I don’t know what happened but I am very saddened to hear this news and hope you’re resting easy.

“I’m so sorry and sending your family prayers #SweetAngel #RIP.

“I feel awful for not answering her in March 2022, but I felt like she wasn’t doing her best.”

Jenelle posted a series of old photos of them together and urged her followers to make sure they check up on their friends.

Taylor is survived by her daughter Jordan Ashlee Nikole Lewis, and ex-partner and Courtland.