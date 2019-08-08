Teenager Dead And One Critical After Clacton Sea Resque

The scene in Clacton. Picture: LBC

A 14-year-old girl has died after she was rescued from the sea with two teenage relatives in Essex.

The girl died in hospital after three teenagers got into difficulty in the water in Clacton, close to the pier.

An 18-year-old man remains in a stable but critical condition and another girl, 15, is expected to make a full recovery, Essex Police said.

Acting Detective Superintendent Paul Wells said: "At this early stage, we believe that three teenagers got into difficulty at sea and were recovered from the water, close to Clacton Pier.

"A teenage boy and girl were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

"Of these, a 14-year-old girl has died in hospital, an 18-year-old man is stable but remains in a critical condition, and a 15-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.

"The three casualties are related. Immediate family members have been informed and are at hospital."

Emergency services said they were called at about 1.40pm after three people were pulled from the water at Marine Parade.

In total, five people were treated at the scene, including the three teenagers and two others who did not need hospital treatment.

Several members of the public also helped the rescue efforts.

Three air ambulance critical care teams, three ambulance crews and rapid response paramedics were called out, along with HM Coastguard and an RNLI lifeboat.