Actor Terrence Hardiman, star of 90s children's series The Demon Headmaster, dies aged 86

9 May 2023, 09:09 | Updated: 9 May 2023, 09:25

Actor Terrence Hardiman, best known for playing the title role in the CBBC series The Demon Headmaster, has died at the age of 86.
Actor Terrence Hardiman, best known for playing the title role in the CBBC series The Demon Headmaster, has died at the age of 86. Picture: BBC
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Actor Terrence Hardiman, best known for playing the title role in the CBBC series The Demon Headmaster, has died at the age of 86, his agent has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The stage and screen star also appeared in TV series such as The Crown, Wallander, Doctor Who and Prime Suspect.

The Londoner narrated hundreds of audiobooks, too, including series by the likes of Colin Dexter, Anne Perry and Ruth Rendell.

His death was announced "with great sadness" by Scott Marshall Partners, which said he was a "beloved client and much-loved stage and screen actor".

Hardiman terrified a generation of children with his chilling performance in The Demon Headmaster, the TV series based on the children's books of the same name by Gillian Cross.

The drama was first broadcast between 1996 and 1998.

Hardiman's imposing figure hid his piercing green eyes behind dark glasses - only removing them to hypnotise his victims.

He reprised his role for a cameo when the series was rebooted by CBBC in 2019.

He also appeared in Colditz, Secret Army, Bergerac and Minder.

Hardiman is survived by his wife Rowena and his two children.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pupils recorded the student pepper spray her teacher as she demanded her phone back

Watch: Shocking moment teacher gets pepper sprayed by pupil who demands he gives back confiscated phone

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan ‘arrested in court’ in Islamabad

Cars plough through floodwater in central Auckland

Student missing on caves trip as New Zealand declares floods emergency

The Prince reportedly spent less than half an hour at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Prince Harry ‘only stayed for half an hour’ at Buckingham Palace after King's Coronation as he rushed to Heathrow

Refugees from Manipur state at a relief camp in Lakhipur

Security patrols keep peace after 60 die and 35,000 displaced in India clashes

The victory parade only had one tank and fewer troops than in previous years

Putin claims Russia wants ‘peace’ at Victory Day parade featuring fewer troops and only one WW2-era tank

Vladimir Putin delivers his Victory Day speech

West has unleashed ‘real war’ against Russia, Putin tells Victory Day parade

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin

China expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Exclusive
Guto Harri said Sue Gray was dubbed "psycho" in Downing Street

Boris Johnson believed Partygate was a stitch-up by ‘psycho’ Sue Gray, claims former media chief Guto Harri

Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

'They had a bit of a showdown': Boris' media chief describes how former PM 'squared up' to Charles over Rwanda policy

Guto Harri said Boris Johnson was planning to oust Rishi Sunak as Chancellor

Boris Johnson 'planned to oust Rishi Sunak as Chancellor before he resigned,' claims former media chief

Palestinians Israel

Israeli air strikes in Gaza kill three senior militants and 10 others

Angel Lynn has amazed doctors after learning to stand again.

‘Angel's doing everything they said she wouldn’t’: Kidnapped woman left brain-damaged after falling out van stands again

A koala in a tree in Sydney

First wild koalas caught and vaccinated against chlamydia

The mortgage deal is aimed at first-time buyers who cannot save for a deposit

Deposit-free 100% mortgage deal aimed at helping buyers ‘trapped in rental cycles’

Treatments for certain ailments will be able to be prescribed by pharmacists

Pharmacies allowed to prescribe medicine under plans to free up GP appointments

Latest News

See more Latest News

Erica Herman with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods’ lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit

The sex offenders make disturbing jokes in footage unearthed by ITV

Rolf Harris jokes with Jimmy Savile about leaving girl 'safely in my capable hands' in unearthed footage
Protesters for Just Stop Oil and Republic have been arrested at the Mall and close to Trafalgar Square

Met 'regrets' six arrested anti-monarchy protestor did not join wider demo as 52 activists detained on Coronation day
King Charles III has today thanked the nation for their "sincere and heartfelt thanks" following Saturday's Coronation, as Buckingham Palace unveil four new official photographs commemorating the occasion.

Charles' personal message to the nation as Palace unveils first official Coronation portraits of King and Queen
Police arrested a man and shot dead two dogs after a stand off in Tower Hamlets

Footage shows moment police gun down two dogs and Taser man after tense stand off as Met insists animals posed threat
A GP overhaul should see patients get better access to doctors

The end of the 8am scramble for a GP: New plans see an end to dreaded wait tones with urgent cases seen on same day
Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

Police pleaded with eco protesters

'You won't move? That's a shame': Eco activists ignore police pleas to get off the road during slow march
Harry and his ghostwriter had a blazing row over an anecdote

Prince Harry's Spare ghostwriter reveals blazing 2am row over Diana story after becoming exasperated with duke
Mall Shooting Texas

Three children among the dead at Dallas mall shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Actress Adjoa Andoh has addressed her comments about the lack of diversity visible on the Buckingham Palace balcony following Saturday's Coronation coverage.

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh addresses 'terribly white' Coronation balcony comments following backlash
Louis helped out on bank holiday Monday

Royal renovations: Prince Louis helps William operate a digger and joins siblings in transforming Scout hut
Harry toasted Archie but Harry had already set off

King wished Archie happy birthday 'wherever he was' at family gathering as Harry was already returning to the US

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’
Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it

Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it
Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation
Former Inspector of Constabulary for Her Majesty Zoe Billingham says the coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met.

Former police watchdog says the Coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met to 'reconnect' with the public
Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the Royals but can he bring his fractious family together? writes Stephen Rigley

Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the UK and the royals but can he bring his fractious family together?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit