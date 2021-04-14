Breaking News

Tesco profits tumble by nearly 20% despite pandemic sales surge

14 April 2021, 07:29 | Updated: 14 April 2021, 07:45

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Tesco's pre-tax profits tumbled by nearly 20 per cent to £825 million over the past year despite a surge in sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket giant announced on Wednesday morning that Covid-19 costs of almost £900 million offset its rise in sales.

It said profits were weighed down by £892 million in Covid-related costs and the company's decision to hand £585 million in business rates relief back to the Government.

Tesco had benefited from a jump in demand for groceries during the pandemic, with more meals eaten at home amid restrictions on the hospitality sector and changes to working habits.

Group sales excluding fuel increased by 7 per cent to £53.4 billion for the year, buoyed by soaring online sales.

Online sales jumped by 77 per cent to £6.3 billion in the UK as the company doubled delivery capacity to meet rising demand from housebound customers.

Ken Murphy, chief executive of Tesco, said: "Tesco has shown incredible strength and agility throughout the pandemic.

"By putting our customers and colleagues first we have built a stronger business.

"While the pandemic is not yet over, we're well-placed to build on the momentum in our business.

"We have strengthened our brand, increased customer satisfaction and improved value perception."

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mohinder Singh

Driver jailed for 22 years for killing four Australian police officers
As a risk factor for severe disease, physical inactivity was surpassed only by advanced age and a history of organ transplant, the study found

'Consistently inactive' people at greater risk of dying from Covid, study finds
UK woodlands and trees are facing a crisis point due to a barrage of threats

UK woodlands facing crisis point due to 'barrage' of threats

Young black people have been hit hardest by Covid unemployment, the think tank said

Young black people 'hit hardest by Covid job losses', think tank warns
US climate envoy John Kerry wears a blue mask over his nose and mouth

John Kerry travels to China ahead of global climate summit

Joe Biden wearing black face mask over his nose and mouth

Joe Biden to address joint session of Congress for first time as president

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government
Jim Pickard gives 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron controversy

James O'Brien hears 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron lobbying controversy
Lambeth Public Health Director explains origin of spike in South Africa Covid strain

Lambeth Public Health Director explains origin of spike in South Africa Covid strain
This Brexit voter told Nick Ferrari he would now vote Remain

Leave voter would stay in EU despite 'useless' jab rollout as 'we've been lied to about Brexit'
Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

Caller 'shocked' by people not wearing masks in barber shops as lockdown eases

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London