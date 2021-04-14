Breaking News

Tesco profits tumble by nearly 20% despite pandemic sales surge

By Nick Hardinges

Tesco's pre-tax profits tumbled by nearly 20 per cent to £825 million over the past year despite a surge in sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket giant announced on Wednesday morning that Covid-19 costs of almost £900 million offset its rise in sales.

It said profits were weighed down by £892 million in Covid-related costs and the company's decision to hand £585 million in business rates relief back to the Government.

Tesco had benefited from a jump in demand for groceries during the pandemic, with more meals eaten at home amid restrictions on the hospitality sector and changes to working habits.

Group sales excluding fuel increased by 7 per cent to £53.4 billion for the year, buoyed by soaring online sales.

Online sales jumped by 77 per cent to £6.3 billion in the UK as the company doubled delivery capacity to meet rising demand from housebound customers.

Ken Murphy, chief executive of Tesco, said: "Tesco has shown incredible strength and agility throughout the pandemic.

"By putting our customers and colleagues first we have built a stronger business.

"While the pandemic is not yet over, we're well-placed to build on the momentum in our business.

"We have strengthened our brand, increased customer satisfaction and improved value perception."

This story is being updated...