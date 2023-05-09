Mystery over murder of British teen dumped in Thailand forest as police search for missing girl, 16

9 May 2023, 15:07

Ben was found dead in forest undergrowth and a man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder
Ben was found dead in forest undergrowth and a man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

Thai police hunting the killer of a British teenager whose body was dumped in a forest have made an arrest.

Woramet Ben Taota, 16, who has dual nationality, went for a motorbike ride with his girlfriend in Lampang province on May 6 - but neither of them returned home.

Ben’s body was found in a grove in the Ban Than district on Sunday morning, with blunt force trauma injuries to his face and head. His phone and money were missing from his shoulder bag with police fearing he may have been robbed before being killed.

His body was found by a rubbish collector who was working in the area. Police found some of his things including a phone charger, ID card and bank card nearby.

Police had been searching for his girlfriend Yam, also 16 but she was later found safe and well and has been ruled out of the case.

Officers in Thailand are still searching for another girl, Suraphltchaya Khamsa, 16, who officers believe was romantically linked to the teenager.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested.

Ben’s British father Steven Graham, 60, is flying out to the country to speak to detectives.

Police also released CCTV showing ben’s last known movements. He can be seen on a blue scooter with a girl on the back, identified as Suraphltchaya, known as Ping Pong to her friends.

Police Major General Sampawapol said: “Suraphltchaya’s nickname was Ping Pong. She also had a close romantic relationship with the deceased. She is still missing and we are actively searching for her. She was the last person to see Ben.

“A suspect has been apprehended who had known the victim for a long time. He denies having any involvement in the death. However, we believe he is involved and it is connected to drug dealing in the area.”

Ben’s British grandmother, Lilian Graham, told MailOnline: “Ben was with a girl and they went to the forest to meet a man. But something must have happened. And the man killed Ben. They don't know what has happened to the girl.”

Mrs Graham added: “It's been a real shock. We are all devastated. Ben's father Steve is going to Thailand tonight.”

Chaiwat Boonkarin, 44, has been arrested and charged with the murder.

Police say they are not ruling out any motive, including that he may have been the victim of a love affair or personal dispute.

“We have not yet finalised the issue,” Police Colonel Sittisak Singtongla said.

“It is still unclear whether it was a robbery, because the phone and cash of the deceased were not found, but we still cannot rule out other issues.”

